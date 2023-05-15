MPC Energy Solutions expands its development footprint in Latin America, signs first development service agreement in Panama

Author's Avatar
17 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

AMSTERDAM and OSLO, Norway, May 15, 2023

AMSTERDAM and OSLO, Norway, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MPC Energy Solutions (MPCES) strengthens its commitment to deliver renewable energy solutions and expands its development footprint in Latin America by entering Panama. Through new developments focusing on ground-mounted solar PV, the company enhances its ambition to significantly expand its project pipeline in Latin America.

"In line with our business strategy and geographical focus, we are dedicated to developing projects located in Panama and other Latin American and Caribbean nations. It is exciting to see the continuous growth of our diversified pipeline as we take further steps towards helping to accelerate the energy transition in the region," says Fernando Zúñiga, Managing Director Latin America and Caribbean of MPC Energy Solutions.

MPCES and its partners have already identified sites and grid connection capacity for combined 60-70 MWp with immediate start of development works and the aim to grow this local pipeline further through own developments and/or acquisitions. The new development projects will support the company's goal to reach 800 MW of ready-to-build projects in the region by 2025 and to achieve 1,000 MW of sustainable energy assets across Latin America and the Caribbean by 2027.

"As Panama's government looks to decentralise and diversify its energy generation, we are committed to contribute to the expansion of the country's green energy sources. Panama possesses excellent solar irradiation, a well-functioning and mature electricity market for independent power producers, PPA and spot market settlements in USD and the cheapest cost of debt financing in the region. These factors are key drivers for our decision to enter the market and develop economically attractive assets," says Fernando Zúñiga.

Panama has made significant strides in developing hydropower projects, producing 54% of its electricity through hydroelectric power. To accelerate its commitment to tackling climate change, increasing the country's resilience, and meeting its growing energy demands, Panama has pledged that 50% of the country's generation capacity will come from renewables by 2050, including solar and wind.

About MPC Energy Solutions
MPC Energy Solutions ("MPCES") is a global provider of sustainable energy and primarily focuses on low-carbon energy infrastructure, including solar and wind farms, and other hybrid and energy efficiency solutions. The Company participates in the full project lifecycle of renewable solutions, from early-stage development through construction and operation. More details at www.mpc-energysolutions.com

Media contacts:

MPC Energy Solutions N.V.
Investor Relations & Public Relations
Email: [email protected]

Norway

Mats Samdahl Weltz
Salto Advisers
Phone: +47 950 46330
Email: [email protected]

United Kingdom

Judith Ugwumadu
Montieth & Company
Phone: +44 7774 985705
Email: [email protected]

Americas

Perry Goldman
Montieth & Company
Phone: +1 (646) 8643568
Email: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=IO00012&sd=2023-05-15 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mpc-energy-solutions-expands-its-development-footprint-in-latin-america-signs-first-development-service-agreement-in-panama-301824290.html

SOURCE MPC Energy Solutions N.V.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO00012&Transmission_Id=202305150238PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO00012&DateId=20230515
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.