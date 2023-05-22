WILMINGTON, Del., May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. ( IDCC), a mobile and video technology research and development company, today announced that it has signed a new patent license agreement with Alps Alpine Co., Ltd.



The deal covers Alps Alpine’s range of devices under InterDigital’s standard essential patents related to HEVC.

“This new agreement demonstrates once again how our innovation is applied across a range of devices,” commented Eeva Hakoranta, Chief Licensing Officer, InterDigital. “Our long history of research in the video space means that we have a very strong portfolio of assets in HEVC and other leading codecs, and we’re delighted that we have been able to close this deal and open a new customer relationship with Alps Alpine.”

About InterDigital®

InterDigital develops mobile and video technologies that are at the core of devices, networks, and services worldwide. We solve many of the industry’s most critical and complex technical challenges, inventing solutions for more efficient broadband networks, better video delivery, and richer multimedia experiences years ahead of market deployment. InterDigital has licenses and strategic relationships with many of the world’s leading technology companies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on Nasdaq.

InterDigital is a registered trademark of InterDigital, Inc.

For more information, visit: www.interdigital.com.

InterDigital Contact:

Richard Lloyd

Email: [email protected]

+1 (202) 349-1716