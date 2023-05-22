Q1 2023 Financial Results Positive start to 2023 supports optimism for full year production and costs
NICOSIA, CYPRUS / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2023 / Atalaya Mining Plc (AIM:ATYM, Financial) is pleased to announce its unaudited quarterly results for the three months ended 31 March 2023 ("Q1 2023" or "Period"), together with its unaudited interim financial statements for Q1 2023.
Highlights
- Positive financial performance including EBITDA of €24.4 million
- Copper production of 12.1 kt at AISC of $3.12/lb Cu, despite the decision to bring forward plant maintenance activities into Q1 2023
- The publication of the new Riotinto PEA and grant of environmental permits at Masa Valverde reinforce Atalaya's optionality and growth potential in the Riotinto District
- Continued investments made in growth, cost reductions and decarbonisation, including exploration, E-LIX Phase I and the 50 MW solar plant
- Balance sheet remains strong with net cash of €55.3 million
- On track to meet full year 2023 outlook due to steady operational performance and improved electricity prices
