Atalaya Mining PLC Announces Q1 2023 Financial Results

Author's Avatar
16 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Q1 2023 Financial Results Positive start to 2023 supports optimism for full year production and costs

NICOSIA, CYPRUS / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2023 / Atalaya Mining Plc (

AIM:ATYM, Financial) is pleased to announce its unaudited quarterly results for the three months ended 31 March 2023 ("Q1 2023" or "Period"), together with its unaudited interim financial statements for Q1 2023.

Highlights

  • Positive financial performance including EBITDA of €24.4 million
  • Copper production of 12.1 kt at AISC of $3.12/lb Cu, despite the decision to bring forward plant maintenance activities into Q1 2023
  • The publication of the new Riotinto PEA and grant of environmental permits at Masa Valverde reinforce Atalaya's optionality and growth potential in the Riotinto District
  • Continued investments made in growth, cost reductions and decarbonisation, including exploration, E-LIX Phase I and the 50 MW solar plant
  • Balance sheet remains strong with net cash of €55.3 million
  • On track to meet full year 2023 outlook due to steady operational performance and improved electricity prices

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the full announcement.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/3433Z_1-2023-5-15.pdf

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.rns.com.

Atalaya Mining Plc
1 Lampousas Street
1095 Nicosia, Cyprus
Tel: +357 22442705
Fax: +357 22442708
www.atalayamining.com

SOURCE: Atalaya Mining PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/754791/Atalaya-Mining-PLC-Announces-Q1-2023-Financial-Results

img.ashx?id=754791

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.