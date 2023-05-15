Gurvinder Sahni Joins Persistent as Chief Marketing Officer

15 hours ago
SANTA CLARA, Calif. and PUNE, India, May 15, 2023

Brings 20+ years of experience in marketing transformation

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and PUNE, India, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistent Systems (BSE:PERSISTENT) (NSE: PERSISTENT) today announced the appointment of Gurvinder Sahni as Chief Marketing Officer. In this role, he will be responsible for leading and setting the strategic vision for Persistent's global marketing team.

Gurvinder joins Persistent with extensive experience in global enterprise marketing transformation. He joins the Company after 20 years at Wipro Ltd., spanning various leadership roles, including Chief of Staff for the Chairman's office, Strategic Advisor to the Chief Growth Office and Chief Marketing Officer, among others. Gurvinder has several certifications, including Black Belt Leadership and Green Belt Six Sigma and is ranked as one of the top 15 marketers on Twitter by Bloggers Alliance. He brings a passion for results-driven marketing, collaboration, client-centricity and influencer marketing. Gurvinder will be a member of Persistent's executive leadership team and is based out of New Jersey, USA.

Sandeep Kalra, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Persistent:

"We are thrilled to welcome Gurvinder to the Persistent team as we continue our accelerated growth journey. With our recent announcement of $1 billion in annual revenue, it's clear that our mission to help clients achieve sustainable growth through Digital Engineering and Enterprise Modernization is resonating across industries. As we focus on our next phase of growth, Gurvinder's extensive marketing experience and transformation expertise will allow us to expand our dominant market position and reach new clients around the world."

Gurvinder Sahni, Chief Marketing Officer, Persistent:

"I am truly honored to join this exceptional team as the Chief Marketing Officer. As someone who is passionate about achieving excellence in marketing, I look forward to leveraging my experience and diverse skill set to drive growth and enhance the brand value. Together with the team, I am committed to delivering exceptional results and creating lasting value for our clients, team members, and stakeholders."

About Persistent

With over 22,750 employees located in 21 countries, Persistent Systems (BSE & NSE: PERSISTENT) is a global services and solutions company delivering Digital Engineering and Enterprise Modernization. We work with the industry leaders including 14 of the 30 most innovative companies as identified by BCG, 8 of the top 10 largest banks in the US and India, and numerous innovators across the healthcare and software ecosystems. As a participant of the United Nations Global Compact, Persistent is committed to aligning strategies and operations with universal principles on human rights, labour, environment, and anti-corruption, as well as take actions that advance societal goals.

www.persistent.com

Forward-looking and Cautionary Statements

For risks and uncertainties relating to forward-looking statements, please visit persistent.com/flcs

Media Contacts

Emma Handler
Persistent Systems (Global)
+1 617 633 1635
[email protected]

Rhea Mistry
Archetype
+91 992 058 2926
[email protected]

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2076877/Gurvinder_Sahni_CMO_Persistent_Systems.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1022385/4035550/Persistent_Systems_Logo.jpg

