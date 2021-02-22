PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention DISH Network Corporation ("Dish") (NASDAQ: DISH) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between February 22, 2021 and February 27, 2023.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Dish, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/dish-class-action-submission-form?prid=39337&wire=4

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Dish includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company overstated its operational efficiency and maintained deficient cybersecurity and information technology infrastructure; (ii) as a result of the foregoing, the Company was unable to properly secure customer data, leaving it vulnerable to access by malicious third parties; (iii) the foregoing cybersecurity deficiencies also both rendered Dish's operations susceptible to widespread service outages and hindered the Company's ability to respond to such outages; and (iv) as a result, the company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: May 22, 2023

Aggrieved Dish investors only have until May 22, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: [email protected]

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/class-action-alert-the-law-offices-of-vincent-wong-remind-dish-investors-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-may-22-2023-301823895.html

SOURCE The Law Offices of Vincent Wong