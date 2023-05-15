Vipshop to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 23, 2023

14 hours ago
PR Newswire

GUANGZHOU, China, May 15, 2023

GUANGZHOU, China, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS), a leading online discount retailer for brands in China ("Vipshop" or the "Company"), today announced that it plans to release its first quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, before the US market open.

The Company will hold a conference call on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 7:30 am US Eastern Time, 7:30 pm Beijing Time to discuss the financial results.

All participants wishing to join the conference call must pre-register online using the link provided below.

Registration Link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIa7b0f3c3d71c4ae9a4e24610c98c4ab5

Once pre-registration has been completed, each participant will receive dial-in numbers and a unique access PIN via email. To join the conference, participants should use the dial-in details followed by the PIN code.

A live webcast of the earnings conference call can be accessed at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/z9j5ao4g. An archived webcast will be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.vip.com.

About Vipshop Holdings Limited

Vipshop Holdings Limited is a leading online discount retailer for brands in China. Vipshop offers high quality and popular branded products to consumers throughout China at a significant discount to retail prices. Since it was founded in August 2008, the Company has rapidly built a sizeable and growing base of customers and brand partners. For more information, please visit https://ir.vip.com/.

Investor Relations Contact

Tel: +86 (20) 2233-0732
Email: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CN99925&sd=2023-05-15 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vipshop-to-announce-first-quarter-2023-financial-results-on-may-23-2023-301824294.html

SOURCE Vipshop Holdings Limited

