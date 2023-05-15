Trucept Announces 381% Increase In Operating Income

Author's Avatar
14 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SAN DIEGO, May 15, 2023

SAN DIEGO, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trucept Inc. (OTC Pink: TREP) today has released its First Quarter Financials. Trucept posted an impressive 381% increase in Operating Income, with Net Income recording a 94% increase versus the same period last year (Q1 2022). The company reported, that as compared to the same period last year, total Operating Expenses were down by 5%. Total revenue declined 8.7% for the quarter. This was attributed to normal cyclical variations in the existing customer base.

trucept_inc_logo.jpg

CEO Norman Tipton commented: "Our team's hard work and determination have paid off tremendously. We remain focused on sustainable growth and delivering exceptional results for our shareholders, clients, and employees. The reduction in operating expenses and the substantial increase in net income affirm our ability to adapt, innovate, and thrive in a dynamic business environment. Our core business and subsidiaries continue to grow despite challenges in the overall economy".

Trucept, offers professional services that help businesses navigate growth. The company's professional services now encompass the following:

  • Data Driven Marketing, Technology, and Accessibility Act compliance Services
  • Insurance Offerings and Third-party Administrator (TPA) services
  • Full-Service Payroll
  • Human Resources and Management
  • Employee Benefits Administration
  • Accounting Support
  • Safety and Risk Management

For additional information, visit www.trucept.com

About Trucept Inc.
True solutions, today and tomorrow: Trucept Inc. helps organizations focus on growing their business. With a dedicated suite of powerful tools and services designed to put business owners in charge of running their businesses and increasing efficiency, Trucept tackles a variety of important administrative needs and provides a host of value-added advantages. For more information, call 858-798-1620 or visit https://trucept.com/.

Disclaimer
Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding future revenues and sales projections, plans for future financing, the ability to meet operational milestones, marketing arrangements and plans, and shipments to and regulatory approvals in international markets. Such statements reflect management's current views, are based on certain assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results, events, or performance may differ materially from the above forward-looking statements due to a number of important factors, and will be dependent upon a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, our ability to obtain additional financing that will allow us to continue our current and future operations and whether demand for our products and services in domestic and international markets will continue to expand. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard to these forward-looking statements or the occurrence of unanticipated events. Factors that may impact the Company's success are more fully disclosed in the Company's most recent public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its annual report on Form 10-K.

favicon.png?sn=LA99341&sd=2023-05-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trucept-announces-381-increase-in-operating-income-301823798.html

SOURCE Trucept Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA99341&Transmission_Id=202305150500PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA99341&DateId=20230515
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.