Canaan Inc. to Participate in the Bitcoin Mining Virtual Conference Presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest on Tuesday, May 16, 2023

SINGAPORE, May 15, 2023

SINGAPORE, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) ("Canaan" or the "Company"), a leading high-performance computing solutions provider, today announced that Canaan's Group VP and Head of Canaan US Inc, Mr. Ning Zhang, Group VP of Sales & Marketing, Mr. Davis Hui, Group Senior Investor Relations Director, Mr. Liang Wang, and Director of Business Development of Canaan US Inc, Mr. Christopher Crowell, have been invited to attend the Bitcoin Mining Virtual Conference, presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest, on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, and will have a one-on-one meeting at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The Bitcoin Mining Virtual Conference will be live on M-Vest. Participants will discuss the latest market trends and share their market insights about the rapidly evolving Bitcoin mining industry. To attend, just sign up to become an M-Vest member.  

About Canaan Inc.

Established in 2013, Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN), is a technology company focusing on ASIC high-performance computing chip design, chip research and development, computing equipment production, and software services. Canaan's vision is "super computing is what we do, social enrichment is why we do it." Canaan has extensive experience in chip design and streamlined production in the ASIC field. In 2013, under the leadership of Mr. Nangeng Zhang, founder and CEO, Canaan's founding team shipped to its customers the world's first batch of mining machines incorporating ASIC technology in Bitcoin's history under the brand name, Avalon. In 2018, Canaan released the world's first RISC-V architecture commercial edge AI chip. In 2019, Canaan completed its initial public offering (the "IPO") on the Nasdaq Global Market. To learn more about Canaan, please visit https://www.canaan.io/.

