Walker+%26amp%3B+Dunlop+Inc.’s seniors housing team, led by Mark+Myers, Joshua+Jandris, Brett+Gardner, Tony+Cassie, and Gideon+Orion, started 2023 strong, closing six deals totaling over $280 million. Despite the challenging market environment, the seniors housing team has maintained its performance, demonstrating its capacity to use transactional experience across client types, regions, and senior housing investment vehicles to offer a full-service investment solution. The closings included $260 million in sales and $20 million in finance origination. The deals included 13 assets and 1,480+ total units/beds across various markets throughout the United States.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230515005122/en/

The Pinnacle at Plymouth Meeting (Photo: Business Wire)

“Our market insights, vast relationships, and extensive experience in seniors housing and long-term care allows us to become the go-to in selling and financing these types of properties,” said Kris+Mikkelsen, executive vice president of Investment Sales at Walker & Dunlop. “Whether facilitating dispositions, raising equity, or sourcing debt, our team ensures each transaction is handled with the priority, precision, and care our clients deserve. We provide personalized service they would only expect from a boutique firm.”

Among the transactions closed by the seniors housing investment sales team was the sale of a 196-unit Class-A independent living, assisted living, and memory care trophy asset called The Pinnacle at Plymouth Meeting, located in a Philadelphia, PA, suburb. The team also arranged the $22 million sale of the Avenir Arizona portfolio, a Class-A Memory Care facility with three communities located in the Phoenix, AZ, MSA. Lastly, the team arranged a high-profile skilled nursing portfolio sale in the Mid-Atlantic Region on behalf of a publicly traded REIT. The final transaction consisted of five facilities with approximately 770 beds and was sold to a national owner/operator for an undisclosed purchase price of more than $200,000 per bed.

The seniors housing investment sales team also collaborated with Russell+Dey of the seniors housing capital markets group on a $20 million refinance for the Village at White River Junction, an 80-unit, Class-A, assisted living and memory care community in Vermont, helping their client secure favorable terms in a challenging, capital-constrained market.

Walker & Dunlop is a leader in senior housing property sales and financing; the firm completed more than 410 unique senior housing and healthcare transactions worth nearly $5 billion between 2019-2022. For more information about Walker & Dunlop's senior housing team, visit our website.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker+%26amp%3B+Dunlop (NYSE: WD) is one of the largest commercial real estate finance and advisory services firms in the United States. Our ideas and capital create communities where people live, work, shop, and play. The diversity of our people, breadth of our brand and technological capabilities make us one of the most insightful and client-focused firms in the commercial real estate industry.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230515005122/en/