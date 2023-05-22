Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. (TSX:ASCU | OTCQX:ASCUF) (“ASCU” or the “Company”) an emerging US-based copper developer and near-term producer, is pleased to announce that Pinal County Air Quality Department has approved and issued the Company its Industrial Air Permit for the Cactus Mine Project (the “Project”). The issuance of this permit is a key milestone in the re-development of the Project, as it is the final major permit needed, ahead of developing and mining the Project.

Pinal County’s Air Quality Department is in charge of the Clean Air Act delegated authority to regulate stationary industrial developments within the County. The Industrial Air Permit issued to Cactus governs air quality compliance in accordance with federal, state, and county standards.

Travis Snider, ASCU VP Sustainability and External Relations commented, “With this permit now in hand, we have received all major permits as it relates to the Cactus Mine Project. We have listened to the community, demonstrated our plans to recycle and reuse water from an industrial aquifer, and have established a mine plan which would respect the surrounding community. We are dedicated to the responsible redevelopment of our past-producing copper project situated on private land.”

While the Company advances work programs to complete the Cactus and Parks/Salyer Pre-Feasibility Study (“PFS”), including, site characterization, engineering and other activities required to reach a construction decision, from a permitting perspective, portions of the project are now considered shovel ready. Based on the PFS characterizations, required amendments to include Parks/Salyer will be made, as well as minor construction related permits, not yet applied for.

About Arizona Sonoran Copper Company (www.arizonasonoran.com | www.cactusmine.com)

ASCU’s objective is to become a mid-tier copper producer with low operating costs and to develop the Cactus and Parks/Salyer Projects that could generate robust returns for investors and provide a long term sustainable and responsible operation for the community and all stakeholders. The Company’s principal asset is a 100% interest in the Cactus Project (former ASARCO, Sacaton mine) which is situated on private land in an infrastructure-rich area of Arizona. Contiguous to the Cactus Project is the Company’s 100%-owned Parks/Salyer deposit that could allow for a phased expansion of the Cactus Mine once it becomes a producing asset. The Company is led by an executive management team and Board which have a long-standing track record of successful project delivery in North America complemented by global capital markets expertise.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of ASCU to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: future prices and the supply of metals; the results of drilling; inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the properties; environmental liabilities (known and unknown); general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; results of exploration programs; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; political instability, terrorism, insurrection or war; or delays in obtaining governmental approvals, projected cash operating costs, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals.

Although ASCU has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and ASCU disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

