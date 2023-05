PR Newswire

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) today announced that Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer Brian McGee will present at the J.P. Morgan Technology, Media and Communications Conference at The Westin Copley Place in Boston, MA on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 10:10am Eastern Time.

A webcast of the event will be available live and accessible for replay on the "Events & Presentations" section of the Company's website at http://investor.gopro.com.

