Li-Metal Granted Patent for Production of Refined Lithium Metal

Author's Avatar
12 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Granted patent for producing refined lithium metal from lithium carbonate

Reinforces the Company's innovative approach to lithium metal production and advances vision to become an integrated lithium metal anode supplier to the next generation battery market

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2023 / Li-Metal Corp. (CSE:LIM)(OTCQB:LIMFF)(FSE:5ZO) ("Li-Metal" or the "Company"), a developer of lithium metal and lithium metal anode technologies critical for next-generation batteries, today announced it was granted its first patent. Li-Metal has 32 additional patent applications filed.

The patent, CA3179470, was issued by the Canadian Intellectual Property Office (CIPO) and reinforces Li-Metal's intellectual property (IP) position and technological leadership in the production of lithium metal. The CIPO granted all 20 claims Li-Metal made in its patent application related to the production of refined lithium metal from a lithium chemical feedstock using an electrowinning apparatus. Lithium metal is a strategic feedstock material for battery developers and automotive OEMs in the next-generation battery market. The continuous development and expansion of Li-Metal's IP portfolio is an integral part of the Company's growth strategy.

"We are pleased to announce our lithium metal technology is officially patented, strengthening Li-Metal's intellectual property position of a core component of our technology portfolio," said Maciej Jastrzebski, co-founder and CTO of Li-Metal. "Receiving this patent further demonstrates our innovation in the production of lithium metal and the broader next-generation battery space. This is an important step in our ongoing efforts to build a deep competitive moat, as we position Li-Metal as a leading sustainable and domestic supplier of lithium metal in North America and approach commercialization."

"Li-Metal's technological advantage complemented by its IP protection and vertically integrated growth strategy is one of reasons why I decided to join this accomplished team of technicians, engineers and scientists," said Srini Godavarthy, CEO of Li-Metal. "Li-Metal's ability to continue to innovate and safeguard our technology will accelerate our efforts to drive commercial growth opportunities with leading next-generation battery participants in the long-term."

Currently, about 3,000 tonnes per year of battery-grade lithium metal are produced globally, with more than 90% of that production concentrated in China, according to Benchmark Mineral Intelligence. By 2030, the demand for lithium metal is projected to increase to over 21,000 tonnes per year to support the production of next-generation batteries. To meet the accelerating domestic demand for this strategic material, Li-Metal continues to work diligently to commercialize its patented lithium metal production technology.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Srini Godavarthy
CEO
Tel: 647-494-4887
Email: [email protected]

About Li-Metal Corp.

Li-Metal (CSE:LIM) (OTCQB:LIMFF) (FSE:5ZO) is a Canadian-based vertically integrated battery materials company and innovator commercializing technologies to enable next-generation batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. Our patented lithium metal technology, next-generation battery anode technology and production methods are significantly more sustainable than existing solutions and offer lighter, more energy-dense and safer batteries. Li-Metal's battery materials support battery developers' ability to power more cost-effective electric vehicles that go farther and unlock the future of transportation. For more information, visit: www.li-metal.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company. Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "projects", "plans" and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Statements about, among other things, the Company's strategic plans are forward-looking information. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the development of the business of the Company will be completed as described above. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by applicable law.

Li-Metal Investor Contact:
Salisha Ilyas
[email protected]
Tel: +1 647 494 4887

Li-Metal Media Contact:
Harry Nicholas
[email protected]

SOURCE: Li-Metal Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/754769/Li-Metal-Granted-Patent-for-Production-of-Refined-Lithium-Metal

img.ashx?id=754769

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.