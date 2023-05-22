Zero Nox Inc. (“ZeroNox” or the “Company”), a leading provider of sustainable, off-highway vehicle electrification, today announced the appointment of Karna Patel as Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”).

Mr. Patel served most recently as Senior Director of Finance at Qualcomm (Nasdaq: QCOM) and CFO of the Compute and Gaming business unit. His responsibilities included leading planning, budgeting, forecasting, pricing, accounting, reporting, and analysis efforts. Mr. Patel’s prior role at Qualcomm included leading the corporate FP&A and Global Business Analytics teams and has held roles of increasing responsibility across 15 years at Qualcomm, including leading the financial processes and systems integrations for many of Qualcomm’s M&A efforts.

Mr. Patel holds a Bachelor of Engineering in Computer Engineering from Mumbai University (India), a Master of Science in Computer Science from the University of Southern California (USC), and an MBA from the University of California – Irvine (UCI).

Vonn Christenson, ZeroNox’s Chief Executive Officer commented, “We are pleased to welcome Karna to ZeroNox. Karna brings deep financial leadership and experience to ZeroNox, which will be instrumental in elevating our financial infrastructure, reporting and communications with investors as a newly public company. His financial leadership and management experience at publicly traded global technology leaders like Qualcomm will be invaluable as ZeroNox continues to scale its business and operations.”

Karma Patel added, “I could not be more energized to join the ZeroNox team at such a pivotal time. I look forward to leading and implementing a robust finance function and assisting the Company through this significant growth phase as it prepares to become a public company. ZeroNox is well-positioned to capitalize on a massive market opportunity, and I share the Company’s mission to provide leading solutions to decarbonize the off-highway market.”

As previously announced, ZeroNox signed a definitive business combination agreement with The Growth for Good Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: GFGD) (“Growth for Good”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, that is expected to result in ZeroNox becoming publicly listed. Completion of the transaction is subject to approval by Growth for Good’s shareholders and other customary closing conditions.

About ZeroNox

ZeroNox is leading the electrification of off-highway commercial and industrial vehicles, with best-in- class LFP batteries and an electric powertrain (“ZEPP”) that is cleaner, high performing, and cost effective. As a first mover in the advanced off-highway electric vehicle (OHEV) powertrain market, ZeroNox is proudly designed and engineered in America, with offices in Porterville, California.

For more information, visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zeronox.com and follow us on Twitter @ZeroNoxInc and https%3A%2F%2Fwww.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fzeronox%2F

About The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation

The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation, led by CEO Yana Watson Kakar, President Dana Barsky, and Chairperson of the Board of Directors, Vikram Gandhi, focuses on sustainable, socially responsible companies with strong business fundamentals, high growth potential and a readiness to scale in the public markets. Our team of highly reputable sustainability investors and seasoned business operators seek to add strategic and operational as well as financial value to our merger partner. Growth for Good believes the market opportunity for sustainable companies has never been stronger and looks forward to supporting a company that will contribute to the decarbonization of the global economy.

For more information, visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.g4ginvestment.com and https%3A%2F%2Fwww.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fgrowth-for-good-acquisition-corp%2F

