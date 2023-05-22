Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI) (NASDAQ: UEIC), the global leader in wireless universal control solutions for home entertainment and smart home devices, announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Paul Arling and Chief Financial Officer Bryan Hackworth are scheduled to attend the B. Riley 23rd Annual Institutional Investor Conference in-person on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

Management will host a round table discussion on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 1:00pm PT/ 4:00pm ET and conduct one-on-one meetings on the same day. Presentation materials will be posted on the Investor Relations portion of the company’s website at www.uei.com.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: UEIC) is the global leader in wireless universal control solutions for home entertainment and smart home devices and designs, develops, manufactures, ships and supports hardware and software control and sensor technology solutions. UEI partners with many Fortune 500 customers, including Comcast, Vivint Smart Home, Samsung, LG, Sony and Daikin to serve video, telecommunications, security service providers, television, smart home and HVAC system manufacturers. For over 37 years, UEI has been pioneering breakthrough innovations such as voice control and QuickSet cloud, the world's leading platform for automated set-up and control of devices in the home. For more information, visit www.uei.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230515005139/en/