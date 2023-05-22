RumbleOn, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) (“RumbleOn” or “the Company”), the nation's first technology-based powersports platform, today announced the appointment of Mr. Steven J. Pully to its Board of Directors (“the Board”), effective May 11, 2023. Mr. Pully is an experienced board member, investment banker, restructuring professional and corporate executive. He has served on over 35 boards over the course of his career across a wide range of industries, including retail, entertainment, manufacturing, technology, and energy and power.

Mr. Pully’s appointment follows a number of corporate governance enhancements recently implemented by the RumbleOn Board to bolster its diversity and expertise. Mr. Pully was proposed as a nominee by shareholders and former Board members, Bill Coulter and Mark Tkach, and he replaces Peter Levy, who recently resigned from the Board. With the addition of Mr. Pully, all seats on the Company’s Board are again filled. Mr. Pully will serve on the Audit Committee of the Board.

“We are pleased that Steve promptly accepted our invitation to meet with the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee and has accepted our invitation to join the Board during this important chapter for RumbleOn, as we continue to execute on our growth strategy and grow our market share,” said Shin Lee, Chair of the Company’s Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. “As a seasoned corporate governance and business leader, he brings relevant expertise and a highly valuable skillset to our Board, in addition to a fresh perspective. I’m confident that Steve’s addition will strengthen our leadership at RumbleOn and even better position us for success.”

Mr. Pully is a Founding Partner of Speyside Partners, a Dallas-based investment banking and restructuring advisory firm, the part-time Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Harvest Oil & Gas, and Chairman of EverView. Previously, he was a partner and the General Counsel of Carlson Capital, L.P., a multi-strategy hedge fund. Mr. Pully is also a licensed attorney and Certified Public Accountant in the state of Texas and is a CFA Charterholder. Additionally, he holds various FINRA licenses.

“I’m excited to join such a fast-growing and innovative company and to help RumbleOn expand its business and unlock even greater value through the successful execution of its strategy,” said Mr. Pully. “The Company is in an exciting phase of growth and I’m looking forward to bringing my perspective and experience to the Board of Directors.”

Mr. Pully will serve as a Class I director, with his term expiring at the 2025 Annual Meeting.

