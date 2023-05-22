Global water technology company Xylem (NYSE: XYL) delivered significant progress towards its Sustainability Goals in 2022, including enabling water utilities to reduce their CO2e emissions by 2.8 million metric tons since 2019. Through its operations, supplier and sector-wide partnerships, and green finance offerings, Xylem aims to advance water security by reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, building watershed stewardship and resilience to climate change, and advancing equitable access to Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH).

The results, captured in Xylem’s latest Sustainability+Report, saw the company achieve its 2025 CO2e emissions reduction goal well ahead of schedule. The reduction was enabled by the deployment of high-efficiency technologies and digital solutions. Xylem also made notable progress in reducing its own emissions, with Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions down 21% year-on-year, while also continuing to make strides on water and waste footprint reductions across its operations.

“The stakes have never been higher in our work to tackle the world’s water challenges,” Patrick Decker, President and CEO of Xylem, said. “As impacts from climate change intensify, water operators in utilities and businesses are leaning in to be part of the solution – embracing advanced technologies that improve the resiliency and sustainability of water systems at an affordable cost – all while lowering carbon emissions.”

“Our latest Sustainability Report captures the impact of this team effort. In partnership with our customers and communities, we are working towards making the water sector a leader in climate change mitigation while solving the world’s toughest water challenges,” Decker added.

With 2022 marking another record-setting year of severe weather events, Xylem also expanded its humanitarian support. As part of the Xylem Watermark program, employees volunteered 157,000 hours to address water, sustainability, and community challenges, an increase of 39% on 2021. The program’s initiatives included providing vital aid to communities in Ukraine and to earthquake-affected regions of Turkey.

“In 2022, we were proud to partner with our customers to support their exceptional strides towards creating more modern, resilient, and environmentally sensitive water systems,” said Claudia Toussaint, Xylem’s Chief People and Sustainability Officer. “The vision of our customers and the ingenuity and diversity of our teams have been instrumental in achieving these results. It allows us to look to the future with renewed optimism and ambition.”

Other key highlights detailed in the Sustainability Report include:

Executed a $1 billion credit facility that ties fees and interest rates to sustainability-related performance indicators, including emissions reduction.

Reduced total process water use by 26% since 2019 and moved 12 of its 22 major facilities to 100% process water recycling and reuse.

88% of the electricity used at Xylem manufacturing, office, and service facilities came from renewable sources in 2022, an increase of 13% from 2021.

Onboarded over 600 suppliers to the WASH4Work pledge and included supply partners in community WASH projects since 2019.

Leveraged Xylem technology, solutions, and partnerships to mobilize aid for 30 areas impacted by disaster.

Provided WASH solutions to communities in need, reaching more than 2.4 million people.

Engaged 11,800 students through Xylem Ignite, the company’s youth program, with events including the Global Student Innovation Challenge, regional hackathons, and a six-month Innovation Incubator.

