ARCHBOLD, Ohio, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- F&M Bank, a $3 billion community bank based in Archbold, Ohio, is proud to unveil a new, forward-looking logo. The new logo will be rolled out across the F&M market footprint throughout the summer. All branded materials will be changed effective immediately, while office signage will begin to change at all locations starting in June. The signage project is expected to be completed by September 2023.

The logo and shortened brand name from Farmers & Merchants State Bank to F&M Bank was the culmination of a multi-year brand exploration process. The new logo was inspired by F&M’s desire to honor its legacy, while looking towards the future. The three blue lines can subtly seen as the letter F for Farmers and the three teal lines can be as the three lines in an M from the bottom coming together in harmony to create a forward upward angled motion toward future thinking and innovation.

“F&M’s mission remains as it always has, to nurture lasting relationships with our customers, our employees, our communities and our shareholders. Now we’re saying more, with a little less. Our new modern logo and shortened brand name to F&M Bank honors our legacy, while also appealing to a younger demographic and new audiences as we enter new markets,” said Amy Cover, Chief Marketing Officer.

F&M Bank has announced several expansion efforts for 2023, including a new regional headquarters in downtown Fort Wayne, Indiana as well as a new office in downtown Toledo, Ohio. The Bank’s rebranding commits to their pledge that as times change, F&M will change with them, by growing, adding new locations and bringing new innovations to the way people bank.

“Our fresh look further strengthens the F&M brand and better reflects our communities and the bank we’ve become. The new icon captures who we are, where we’ve been and where we want to go, all while preserving what we cherish most, the deep and meaningful customer relationships our bank was built on,” continued Ms. Cover. “We hope this change will prompt those in our markets who aren’t familiar with us to get to know F&M.”

For additional information, you may contact Amy Cover, Chief Marketing Officer

About F&M Bank:

F&M Bank is a local independent community bank that has been serving its communities since 1897. F&M Bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services. Our locations are in Champaign, Fulton, Defiance, Hancock, Henry, Lucas, Shelby, Williams, and Wood counties in Western Ohio. In Northeast Indiana, we have offices located in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Jay, Steuben and Wells counties, and we have Loan Production Offices in West Bloomfield, Michigan; Muncie, Indiana; and Bryan and Oxford, Ohio.

Safe harbor statement

Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements by F&M, including management’s expectations and comments, may not be based on historical facts and are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21B of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Actual results could vary materially depending on risks and uncertainties inherent in general and local banking conditions, competitive factors specific to markets in which F&M and its subsidiaries operate, future interest rate levels, legislative and regulatory decisions, capital market conditions, or the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its impacts on our credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions. F&M assumes no responsibility to update this information. For more details, please refer to F&M’s SEC filing, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Such filings can be viewed at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov or through F&M’s website www.fm.bank.

