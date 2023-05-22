Cue Biopharma to Present at the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

  • Company to host Investor Update call on June 14, 2023 to review and discuss the clinical progress and associated data presented at ASCO

BOSTON, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cue Biopharma, Inc. ( CUE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel class of injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate disease-specific T cells directly within the patient’s body, announced today the presentation of a poster at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, taking place June 2-6, 2023 in Chicago, IL.

The poster will highlight the company’s lead clinical drug candidate from the CUE-100 series of interleukin 2 (IL-2)-based biologics, CUE-101, for the treatment of patients with human papilloma virus (HPV16+) recurrent/metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (R/M HNSCC) as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA®).

The Company will host an Investor Update call on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 to review and discuss the clinical progress and associated data presented at ASCO on June 5. Call details will be issued prior to the event.

Presentation Details
Title: A phase 1 dose-escalation and expansion study of CUE-101, a novel HPV16 E7-pHLA-IL2-Fc fusion protein, given as monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with recurrent/metastatic HPV16+ head and neck cancer.
Abstract Number: 6013
Session: Head and Neck Cancer
Poster Session Display Date and Time: June 5, 2023, 1:15 PM-4:15 PM CDT
Presenter: Christine Chung, M.D., Moffit Cancer Center
Poster Discussion Session Date and Time: June 5, 2023, 4:30 PM-6:00 PM CDT
Discussant: Erminia Massarelli, M.D., Ph.D., City of Hope Comprehensive Cancer Center
The poster will be available in the Investor & Media section of the Company’s website at www.cuebiopharma.com under Scientific Publications and Presentations, following the presentation.

About Cue Biopharma
Cue Biopharma, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing a novel class of injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate disease-specific T cells directly within the patient’s body. The company’s proprietary platform, Immuno-STAT™ (Selective Targeting and Alteration of T cells) and biologics are designed to harness the body’s intrinsic immune system as T cell engagers without the need for ex vivo manipulation or broad systemic modulation.

Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, we are led by an experienced management team and independent Board of Directors with deep expertise in immunology and immuno-oncology as well as the design and clinical development of protein biologics.

For more information please visit www.cuebiopharma.com and follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/CueBiopharma.

Investor Contact
Marie Campinell
Senior Director, Corporate Communications
Cue Biopharma, Inc.
[email protected]

Media Contact
Maya Romanchuk
LifeSci Communications
[email protected]

