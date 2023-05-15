Max Stock expands beyond Israel with first branch in Portugal

CAESAREA, Israel, May 15, 2023

Newest location in Braga boasts ~ 2,200 gross sqm of floorspace

CAESAREA, Israel, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Max Stock Limited (TASE: MAXO) (the "Company") today announced the opening of its first location outside of Israel. The opening of the branch in Braga, Portugal's fifth largest city, is the first step in expanding the chain outside of Israel. Along with Braga, the Company plans to add two other Portugal-based locations later this year.

The Portugal chain will be called Max10 and will offer its customers a wide selection of products priced at up to EUR 10 per item. The chain will carry a wide range of categories like its Israel counterparts, such as office supplies, homeware, toys, sport, arts and crafts, beauty and pharmaceuticals, camping and fishing, birthdays and events, pets, cleaning and more. Roy Ben Nun, who previously served as Max Stock's Chief Trade Officer and Chief Overseas Operations Officer, is the CEO of the new operating segment.

"Overseas expansion is a significant step forward for Max Stock. I am excited to open our first branch outside of Israel and to offer Max Stock's unique shopping experience to the Portuguese market, which we identified as a significant opportunity for us in the years ahead," said Ori Max, founder and CEO of Max Stock. "Along with our international expansion, we also continue to expand our 59-store operation in Israel. We recently opened two Max branches in D-City and the Harim Mall, as well as two Mini Max stores in Nofey Yam (in Tel Aviv) and in Acco. This dual-pronged expansion strategy in 2023 puts Max Stock in an excellent position as we work toward our long-term growth objectives."

Since opening 18 years ago, Max Stock has created a revolution in Israeli consumer culture. As retail pioneers in Israel, the chain provides a real consumer solution to the Israeli consumer market, while offering a wide range of items for all areas of life at affordable prices suited for all budgets.

About Max Stock

Max Stock is Israel's leading extreme value retailer, currently present in 59 locations throughout Israel. We offer a broad assortment of quality products for customers' everyday needs at affordable prices, helping customers "Dream Big, Pay Small." For more information, please visit https://ir.maxstock.co.il.

