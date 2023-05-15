TeaPot™ Introduces Newest Style of Cannabis-Infused Iced Tea - Mango Green Tea

12 hours ago
PR Newswire

BOSTON, May 15, 2023

Boston Beer Company's cannabis-infused iced tea brand continues its expansion across Canada

BOSTON, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TeaPot, the cannabis-infused iced tea beverage brand from The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM), has announced the launch of its newest flavor, Mango Green Tea. After Teapot made its debut in Canada in late 2022, Lemon Black Tea garnered the esteemed title of Best New Product, as voted by Canadian consumers. TeaPot continues to showcase its expertise in pairing the perfect tea with the perfect strain, ensuring that every occasion is accompanied to elevate the tea-drinking experience.

TeaPot is made with real tea and infused with Pedro's Sweet Sativa, an award-winning cannabinoid-rich cultivar distributed exclusively by Entourage Health Corp. under the Color Cannabis adult-use brand. Each 355ml (12-ounce) can of TeaPot Mango Green Tea contains 5mg of THC, is non-carbonated, and is formulated to minimize any cannabis taste or aroma.

"We are excited to expand the TeaPot line with the introduction of Mango Green Tea," said Paul Weaver, Head of Cannabis for The Boston Beer Company. "Our team has worked hard to create an amazingly smooth, lightly sweetened green tea that complements the natural effects of Pedro's Sweet Sativa. We call it a Good Day Iced Tea and it pairs perfectly with a relaxing weekend by the lake."

TeaPot's Mango Green Tea will debut in Ontario, Manitoba and Saskatchewan throughout May and is available for purchase at select cannabis retail outlets and online.

TeaPot is produced at Peak Processing Solutions (Windsor, Ontario) and distributed by Entourage Health Corp. (Aylmer, Ontario).

For more information, visit www.drinkteapot.com or follow @DrinkTeaPot on Instagram and Twitter to receive the latest updates.

About The Boston Beer Company

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) began in 1984 brewing Samuel Adams beer and the Samuel Adams brand is currently recognized as one of the largest and most respected craft beer brands. Our portfolio of brands also includes Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Brewery as well as other craft beer brands such as Angel City Brewery and Coney Island Brewing. In 2021, the company established a Canadian-based subsidiary (BBCCC, Inc.) to serve as a dedicated research and innovation hub focused on non-alcoholic cannabis beverages. For more information, please visit our investor relations website at www.bostonbeer.com, which includes links to all our respective brand websites.

About TeaPot

TeaPot is the first cannabis-infused product line from BBCCC Inc., a direct subsidiary of The Boston Beer Company. The brand expertly pairs the right tea with the right pot for the right occasion, delivering a consistent and enjoyable experience for drinkers. Each style of TeaPot contains 5mg of THC per 355mL can, and is made with real tea and premium single-source cannabis strains. For more information, visit www.drinkteapot.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/teapot-introduces-newest-style-of-cannabis-infused-iced-tea--mango-green-tea-301823844.html

SOURCE TeaPot

