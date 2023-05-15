Axilion launched the X way Technology in the USA as part of ITS America, one of the world's largest and leading Smart Mobility conferences

Author's Avatar
12 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 15, 2023

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On the eve of Israel's 75th Independence Day, Axilion (TASE: AILN) held a technological and commercial launch of the Xway product, which has recently reached a high level of product-maturity. As part of the conference, the product was presented, with substantial success, to leading parties in the smart mobility industry, municipal officials, transportation authorities, commercial companies in the field and various investors.

Following the launch, the company will continue its business development efforts, in order to implement the product throughout the continent, by conducting leading pilots and striving for contracts with leading entities in the sector of smart mobility.

Axilion's AI technology will enable cities and other entities to reduce traffic congestion and vehicle emissions while improving the safety of drivers and the public through an efficient and sophisticated artificial intelligence system that enables real-time analysis of traffic behavior and providing quality recommendations for improved traffic-lights' layout.

Company website: https://axilion.com

About Axilion Smart Mobility:

Axilion Smart Mobility is an Israeli AI software company. Axilion focuses on developing, applying, and implementing software systems (SaaS) based on artificial intelligence (AI), which enable cities to manage their entire mobility system optimally. Axilion's solutions optimize traffic light systems' timing using a comprehensive analysis of the traffic light network, road users, and network demand.

Axillion's Technology Produces Many Benefits: Cutting travel time by about 40%; Reducing air pollution by creating "green waves" and cutting the times vehicles stand at traffic lights, which leads to a significant reduction in the amount of pollutant gases emitted from the vehicle; Encouraging the use of public transit by shortening travel times and ensuring high accuracy in arrival time; Increasing pedestrian safety by creating "green waves" for pedestrians and synchronizing between the arrival of vehicles at the pedestrian traffic light and thus ensuring safe crossing.

Company website: https://axilion.com/about/

favicon.png?sn=IO00083&sd=2023-05-15 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/axilion-launched-the-x-way-technology-in-the-usa-as-part-of-its-america-one-of-the-worlds-largest-and-leading-smart-mobility-conferences-301824384.html

SOURCE Axilion Smart Mobility

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO00083&Transmission_Id=202305150700PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO00083&DateId=20230515
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.