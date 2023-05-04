PR Newswire

MCLEAN, Va., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: IRDM) today announced that Jacqueline Yeaney has been elected to the Iridium Board of Directors, effective May 4, 2023. As a director on the Iridium Board, Yeaney will contribute to the strategic direction of Iridium's business alongside her fellow Board members.

Recently retired, Yeaney has extensive experience in the high-tech software and analytics industry, as well as in management consulting. Most recently, she served as Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Tableau Software, a company specializing in data visualization, since August 2019. Prior to Tableau, she was Chief Marketing Officer of Ellucian, a privately held software and services company serving the education industry. She has served on the Board of Directors for other publicly traded companies, including Avaya Holdings Corp., and Promethean World PLC. Yeaney started her career as an officer in the U.S. Air Force.

As a seasoned marketing and technology executive, Yeaney is bringing significant expertise to Iridium's Board of Directors, that will help the company continue its expansion into new and untapped markets.

"As Iridium continues our strong growth and increasing importance to consumers communicating off the grid, Jackie's marketing intuition and experience will be invaluable to our management team and board," said Matt Desch, CEO, Iridium. "I'm also looking forward to taking advantage of her technical and software experience as the company continues our push towards cloud-based offerings and network infrastructure."

Yeaney holds a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and a Master of Business Administration degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Iridium® is the only mobile voice and data satellite communications network that spans the entire globe. Iridium enables connections between people, organizations and assets to and from anywhere, in real time. Together with its ecosystem of partner companies, Iridium delivers an innovative and rich portfolio of reliable solutions for markets that require truly global communications. In 2019, the company completed a generational upgrade of its satellite network and launched its new specialty broadband service, Iridium Certus®. Iridium Communications Inc. is headquartered in McLean, Va., U.S.A., and its common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol IRDM. For more information about Iridium products, services and partner solutions, visit www.iridium.com.

