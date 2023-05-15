PR Newswire

ST. LOUIS, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), a leading healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives, today announced that Alice Hm Chen, M.D., MPH, Centene's Chief Health Officer (CHO), has been appointed as an Executive Forum co-chair of the Health Care Payment Learning & Action Network (LAN), an organization of public and private healthcare leaders committed to the use of thought leadership, strategic direction and efforts to accelerate adoption of alternative payment models (APM).

"The LAN is fortunate to have Dr. Chen, one of healthcare's brightest and most innovative thinkers, as a co-chair on the Executive Forum," LAN Co-Chair Dr. Mark McClellan said. "She has been a leader in developing and implementing multi-payer initiatives and in helping Californians access more affordable, quality care. Her knowledge and expertise in developing these strategies will be a tremendous asset to the LAN as we continue to take actionable steps to move toward high-quality, accountable, person-centered care for all."

Dr. Chen has been actively involved with the LAN, serving on the Health Equity Advisory Team (HEAT) and speaking at several annual LAN Summits as an expert on quality and equity measurement and multi-payer alignment within California.

Centene announced Dr. Chen's leadership appointment in December 2022. As CHO, Dr. Chen is responsible for strategies, policies and programs in support of improving population health for its more than 28 million members.

"I am honored to join Dr. McClellan and this prestigious group of healthcare leaders as we continue to invest in innovations to promote value-based care, particularly in Medicaid," said Dr. Chen. "Only by coming together as purchasers, payers and providers will we be able to ensure that everyone has access to high-quality, affordable care."

Prior to joining Centene, Dr. Chen was Chief Medical Officer at Covered California, the state's health insurance marketplace, where she was responsible for healthcare strategy focused on quality, equity and delivery system transformation. She previously served as deputy secretary for policy and planning and chief of clinical affairs for the California Health and Human Services Agency, where she led signature health policy initiatives on affordability and access and played a leadership role in the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

About Centene Corporation

Centene Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. The Company takes a local approach – with local brands and local teams – to provide fully integrated, high-quality and cost-effective services to government-sponsored and commercial healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. Centene offers affordable and high-quality products to nearly 1 in 15 individuals across the nation, including Medicaid and Medicare members (including Medicare Prescription Drug Plans) as well as individuals and families served by the Health Insurance Marketplace and the TRICARE program. The Company also contracts with other healthcare and commercial organizations to provide a variety of specialty services focused on treating the whole person. Centene focuses on long-term growth and value creation as well as the development of its people, systems and capabilities so that it can better serve its members, providers, local communities and government partners.

Centene uses its investor relations website to publish important information about the Company, including information that may be deemed material to investors. Financial and other information about Centene is routinely posted and is accessible on Centene's investor relations website, https://investors.centene.com/.

About the LAN

The LAN is an active group of public and private health care leaders dedicated to providing thought leadership, strategic direction, and ongoing support to accelerate our care system's adoption of APMs.

Since 2015, health care stakeholders have relied on the LAN to align them around core APM design components, host forums and summits to share information and inspire action, build consensus among leaders, and measure the progress of APM adoption. For more information on the LAN, please visit the LAN website.

