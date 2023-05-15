TRIUMPH AWARDED MULTI YEAR CONTRACT FROM ITP AERO

RADNOR, Pa., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group, Inc. (TRIUMPH) (NYSE: TGI) today announced that its Product Support business in Grand Prairie, Texas has been awarded a multi-year contract with ITP Aero, a tier one engine Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), to provide Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) support on accessory components including propeller gearboxes, hydromechanical units, oil scavenge and fuel boost pumps, anti-icing and overspeed drain valves.

"This award from ITP will allow TRIUMPH to support a broader series of airframe applications with the CT7 and T700 platforms and expand our global reach with operators, armed forces and OEM's," said Jim Berberet, President, TRIUMPH Product Support. "Our relationship with ITP Aero will serve as the foundation to explore other engine platform opportunities across the market."

ITP Aero, headquartered in Zamudio, Spain, is a leader in the aeronautical and industrial engines market, involved in all phases of the product life cycle, all the way from the design phase to support and maintenance.

TRIUMPH Product Support provides maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services for nacelle, thrust reverser and airframe structural components, engine and airframe accessories, crew seats and wheels and brakes. They provide solutions and services for commercial, regional, and military operators. TRIUMPH Product Support has positioned itself as a global and trusted MRO provider to the Original Equipment (OE) market, by supporting MRO offload, licensing, and military sustainment, on both legacy and new aircraft structures and components.

TRIUMPH, headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems and components. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

More information about TRIUMPH can be found on the company's website at www.triumphgroup.com.

SOURCE Triumph Group

