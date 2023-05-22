MALVERN, Pa., May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuronetics, Inc. ( STIM), a medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from neurohealth disorders, announced today that it has been awarded the Silver Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health by Mental Health America (MHA).



“We are incredibly grateful and humbled to be recognized by MHA,” said Keith J. Sullivan, President and CEO of Neuronetics. “As a company committed to improving people’s lives, we know that extends to our own people. Creating a workplace that provides our employees with a healthy environment, fosters comradery, and prioritizes emotional well-being is crucial to the success of our Company and the customers and patients we serve. Our HR team has worked tirelessly to create programs, resources, and benefits that bring this to life for our team.”

Founded in 1909, MHA is the nation’s leading community-based nonprofit dedicated to addressing the overall mental health of all and has spent decades researching it in the workplace. In 2019, MHA introduced the Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health, the first-of-its-kind certification that recognizes employers who strive to improve employees’ well-being and create a psychologically safe workplace for all.

"This recognition is a testament to our team's dedication in creating a supportive and nurturing workplace culture that prioritizes mental health," said Kara Thornton, Sr. Vice President of Human Resources at Neuronetics. "We stand with our employees in the fight against stigma and will continue delivering resources that maintain this standard of excellence set by MHA."

Major depressive disorder (MDD) is a serious issue that affects 21 million adults in the United States, with 6.4 million people being underserved by antidepressant medication. The Company’s NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health is a non-drug treatment that can help alleviate the burden of medication-resistant depression using non-invasive TMS (transcranial magnetic stimulation). For more information about Neuronetics or NeuroStar, please visit neurostar.com.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc. believes that mental health is as important as physical health. As a global leader in neuroscience, Neuronetics is redefining patient and physician expectations with its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health. NeuroStar is a non-drug, noninvasive treatment that can improve the quality of life for people suffering from neurohealth conditions when traditional medication hasn’t helped. NeuroStar is FDA-cleared for adults with major depressive disorder (MDD), as an adjunct for adults with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), and to decrease anxiety symptoms in adult patients with MDD that may exhibit comorbid anxiety symptoms (anxious depression). NeuroStar Advanced Therapy is the leading transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) treatment for MDD in adults with over 5.4 million treatments delivered. NeuroStar is backed by the largest clinical data set of any TMS system for depression, including the world’s largest depression Outcomes Registry. Neuronetics is committed to transforming lives by offering an exceptional treatment that produces extraordinary results. For safety and prescribing information, www.neurostar.com.

Media Contact:

EvolveMKD

646.517.4220

[email protected]