Applebee's Fan-Favorite 2 for $25 with Steak Makes a Perfect Date Night Match!

Author's Avatar
9 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Applebee’s favorite two person pairing, the 2 for $25 deal, just got better. Guests can now enjoy a 6 oz. Top Sirloin for one - or both - of their entrée selections, paired with an appetizer or two side salads for+only+%2425!* Grab your friends, family, or S.O. and choose from a special menu that includes two full-size entrées and a choice of one appetizer, or two side salads, for dine-in, To Go and Delivery.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230515005101/en/

2_for_25_with_Steak_Image.jpg

Applebee’s Fan-Favorite 2 for $25 with Steak Makes a Perfect Date Night Match! (Photo: Business Wire)

Whether celebrating date night or going out with friends or family, Applebee’s 2 for $25 deal is an unbeatable value that provides delectable dishes, including a delicious USDA Select 6 oz. Top Sirloin cooked to perfection and served hot off the grill!

In addition to the 6 oz. Top Sirloin (only available for a limited time), 2 for $25 entrée items include the Fiesta Lime Chicken and the Classic Cheeseburger, among others. Paired to perfection with popular appetizers, guests can enjoy Applebee’s fan-favorite Boneless Wings, Mozzarella Sticks, or Spinach & Artichoke Dip! Or enjoy two side salads in place of an appetizer!

“Date Night just got bigger and better at Applebee’s! We know how much our guests love our ongoing 2 for $25 menu, and now with a 6 oz. Top Sirloin available for a limited time, guests can enjoy the best of the best – for the same great price,” said Joel Yashinsky, Chief Marketing Officer, Applebee’s. “Whether dining in-restaurant or ordering To Go, we always want to give Applebee’s fans the best deals possible, and this one is unmatched.”

To find your local restaurant to dine in, visit Applebees.com%2Frestaurants. To order Applebee’s To Go or delivery, visit Applebees.com or the Applebee’s mobile app (iOS, Google).

For even more exclusive deals and specials,guests+can+sign+up to be a part of the neighborhood. Join Applebee’s E-Club and receive a welcome offer!

*Limited time. Price, participation and selection may vary. Tax and gratuity excluded.

About Applebee's®

As one of the world’s largest casual dining brands, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar serves as America’s kitchen table, offering guests a lively dining experience that combines simple, craveable American fare with classic drinks and local drafts. Applebee’s makes it easy for family and friends to connect with one another, whether it’s in a dining room or in the comfort of a living room, Eatin’ Good in the Neighborhood™ is a familiar and affordable escape from the everyday. Applebee's restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to more than serving great food, but also building up the communities that we call home. From raising money for local charities to hosting community fundraisers, Applebee’s is always Doin’ Good in the Neighborhood®. Applebee’s franchise operations consisted of 1,673 Applebee’s restaurants in the United States, two U.S. territories and 11 countries outside the United States as of May 3, 2023. This number does not include two domestic Applebee’s ghost kitchens (small kitchens with no store-front presence, used to fill off-premise orders) and 12 Applebee’s international ghost kitchens. Applebee's is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world's largest full-service restaurant companies.

Follow us:
Instagram: @applebees
Twitter: @applebees
Facebook: www.facebook.com%2Fapplebees

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230515005101r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230515005101/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.