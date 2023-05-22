Community Health Systems Names J. Anton Hie Vice President of Investor Relations

9 hours ago
Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) announced today that J. Anton Hie has joined the Company as Vice President of Investor Relations, effective May 15, 2023.

Hie has more than 20 years of experience in the healthcare investment field and joins Community Health Systems from AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) where he established the internal investor relations department and served as Vice President of Investor Relations from August 2021 through April this year. Prior to joining AdaptHealth, he worked with RBC Capital Markets for 12 years, ultimately as a Research Analyst and Assistant Vice President covering the healthcare services and managed care industries. Hie previously held positions with Jefferies Asset Management, First Union Securities, and J.C. Bradford & Co. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Vanderbilt University.

“Anton is well respected in the investor community and brings deep experience in financial and strategic analysis to this role,” said Kevin Hammons, president and chief financial officer of Community Health Systems, Inc. “His knowledge of the healthcare services industry will support effective communications of the value we deliver to our shareholders, and we are excited to welcome him to our team.”

About Community Health Systems, Inc.

Community Health Systems, Inc. is one of the nation’s largest healthcare companies. The Company's affiliates are leading providers of healthcare services, developing and operating healthcare delivery systems in 44 distinct markets across 15 states. CHS subsidiaries own or lease 78 affiliated hospitals with approximately 13,000 beds and operate more than 1,000 sites of care, including physician practices, urgent care centers, freestanding emergency departments, occupational medicine clinics, imaging centers, cancer centers and ambulatory surgery centers. Shares in Community Health Systems, Inc. are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CYH.” The Company’s headquarters are located in Franklin, Tennessee, a suburb south of Nashville. More information about the Company can be found on its website at www.chs.net.

