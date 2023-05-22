United Rentals Appoints Elizabeth Grenfell as Vice President and Head of Investor Relations

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) today announced the appointment of Elizabeth Grenfell as vice president, investor relations, effective immediately. In this role, Ms. Grenfell is responsible for managing communications between the company’s leadership, current and future investors, and the broader financial community. She assumes responsibility for investor relations from Ted Grace, who has served as the company’s primary investor contact since 2016 and is currently chief financial officer.

Prior to joining the company, Ms. Grenfell was a research analyst at Bank of America Merrill Lynch covering the aerospace & defense sector, previous to which she was an ETF Investment Strategist at BlackRock, Inc. Prior to BlackRock, Elizabeth was a director in both the investor relations and financial planning groups at YUM! Brands, Inc. Ms. Grenfell holds a bachelor’s degree from Washington & Lee University and a masters of business administration from Columbia Business School.

Ted Grace, chief financial officer said, “We are thrilled that Elizabeth has joined our team to head our investor relations effort. Her extensive experience as a research analyst, combined with her prior experience in investor relations and financial planning roles, make her a great addition to our team. As we continue to execute on our strategies to maximize shareholder value, Elizabeth’s ability to effectively work with both existing and prospective shareholders, and communicate our story to the broader investment community, will be instrumental to our efforts."

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc. is the largest equipment rental company in the world. The company has an integrated network of 1,465 rental locations in North America, 14 in Europe, 27 in Australia and 19 in New Zealand. In North America, the company operates in 49 states and every Canadian province. The company’s approximately 25,000 employees serve construction and industrial customers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and others. The company offers approximately 4,700 classes of equipment for rent with a total original cost of $19.99 billion. United Rentals is a member of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, the Barron’s 400 Index and the Russell 3000 Index® and is headquartered in Stamford, Conn. Additional information about United Rentals is available at unitedrentals.com.

