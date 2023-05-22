Progress and expectations for the Ford+ plan and how the company’s new, customer-centered, business segments drive value creation and growth will define Ford’s upcoming capital markets event.

“Delivering Ford+” is scheduled for next Monday, May 22, starting at 8:00 a.m. ET. During the event, Jim Farley, president and chief executive officer; John Lawler, chief financial officer; and other members of the Ford senior management team will walk investors, analysts and others through ambitions and details of – including what differentiates – the company’s strategy.

The presentation will be streamed and supporting material will be available online.

