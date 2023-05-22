Miami Beach, Fla., May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. ( BLNK) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading manufacturer, owner and operator of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, announced today that its Board of Directors elected Ritsaart van Montfrans as Chairman of the Board, at its May 10, 2023 Board meeting.



“Ritsaart has been a key member of the Blink board for several years, and we are privileged to have him now serve as our Board Chairman through this current period of substantial growth for the Company, applying his vast experience in the EV charging industry and deep-rooted business development skills,” said Brendan Jones, President and Chief Executive Officer at Blink Charging. “Blink is sure to benefit from Ritsaart’s forward-thinking and impactful stewardship as we continue to execute our strategy to advance electrification around the world, one charger at a time.”

“Blink has been a strong leader in the EV charging industry, bringing innovative technology and solutions to an expanding industry,” said Mr. van Montfrans. “I am honored to have been elected to lead Blink’s Board of Directors in its oversight of operations and business. It has been rewarding to work closely with my fellow Board members, Brendan and the executive team to bring Blink to where it is today, and I look forward to the great success that is still to come.”

Mr. van Montfrans has served on the Blink Board since December 2019. He is an experienced entrepreneur in Europe, where he has served as Chief Executive Officer of Incision Group, an Amsterdam-based medtech startup in team performance and education, since January 2017. He also co-founded and led ScaleUpNation, a growth accelerator for ventures with large scale-up potential, from February 2016 to January 2017, also in Amsterdam.

In February 2009, Mr. van Montfrans founded NewMotion, which grew to become the leading service provider for electric vehicles in Europe, with the largest public network of charging stations. Mr. van Montfrans served as Chief Executive Officer and International Business Development Director of NewMotion until February 2016, shortly before the company was purchased by Royal Dutch Shell.

Prior to NewMotion, Mr. van Montfrans was a partner at H2 Equity Partners, an investment firm in Amsterdam, from September 2002 to February 2009; an engagement manager at McKinsey & Co. in Amsterdam from May 1999 to September 2002; and an associate in the mergers and acquisitions group of J.P. Morgan in London. Mr. van Montfrans received a Master of Science degree in business from the University of Groningen in the Netherlands.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co. ( BLNK), a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment, has contracted, sold, or deployed nearly 73,000 charging ports worldwide, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of Blink’s charging locations. Blink’s principal line of products and services includes the Blink EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, EV charging services, and the products and services of recent acquisitions, including SemaConnect, Blink Charging UK, Blue Corner, BlueLA and Envoy. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to half of passenger cars sold in the US by 2030, Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs.

For more information, please visit https://www.blinkcharging.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Blink Investor Relations Contact

