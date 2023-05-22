Quantum-Si+Incorporated (Nasdaq: QSI) (“Quantum-Si,” “QSI” or the “Company”), The Protein Sequencing Company™, today announced the election of Scott Mendel, former President and Chief Executive Officer of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc., to its Board of Directors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230515005191/en/

Scott Mendel Elected to Quantum-Si Board of Directors (Photo: Business Wire)

Mr. Mendel has more than 30 years of financial and operational leadership experience in the life sciences, diagnostics and healthcare industries. Currently, he serves as a board member for Visby Medical, Inc. and Akoya Biosciences, Inc. During his tenure at GenMark, Mr. Mendel also served as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, overseeing the Company’s growth to $200 million in annual sales, which led to its purchase by Roche Diagnostics in 2021 for $1.8 billion. Previously, Mr. Mendel was CFO at The Active Network and GE HealthCare.

“Scott’s election to our Board of Directors could not have come at a more pivotal time as we charge ahead in expanding the commercialization of our Platinum™ next-generation protein sequencing system,” said Jeff Hawkins, CEO of Quantum-Si. “With his exceptional business and financial acumen, we believe he will fortify our team of advisors to enable our goal of providing every researcher, scientist and clinician with a deeper understanding of the role of proteins in cell biology and disease thereby advancing human health.”

“By harnessing the power of its breakthrough technology and innovation, Quantum-Si is poised to take remarkable leaps forward, opening up new avenues for drug discovery and diagnostics,” said Mr. Mendel. “I look forward to contributing my experience to support Quantum-Si’s expansion as a leading player in the proteomics landscape.”

Mr. Mendel received a Master of Business Administration from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University in Illinois and a Bachelor of Science in finance from Indiana University Bloomington.

About Quantum-Si Incorporated

Quantum-Si, The Protein Sequencing Company™, is focused on revolutionizing the growing field of proteomics. The Company's suite of technologies is powered by a first-of-its-kind semiconductor chip designed to enable next-generation single-molecule protein sequencing and digitize proteomic research in order to advance drug discovery and diagnostics beyond what has been possible with DNA sequencing. Learn more at quantum-si.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The actual results of the Company may differ from its expectations, estimates, and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company's expectations with respect to future performance and development and commercialization of products and services. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside the Company's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's business; the inability to maintain the listing of the Company's Class A common stock on The Nasdaq Stock Market; the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition and the ability of the Company to grow and manage growth profitably and retain its key employees; the Company's ongoing leadership transition; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the ability of the Company to raise financing in the future; the success, cost and timing of the Company's product development and commercialization activities; the commercialization and adoption of the Company’s existing products and the success of any product the Company may offer in the future; the potential attributes and benefits of the Company’s commercialized PlatinumTM protein sequencing instrument and the Company’s other products once commercialized; the Company's ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval for its products, and any related restrictions and limitations of any approved product; the Company's ability to identify, in-license or acquire additional technology; the Company's ability to maintain its existing lease, license, manufacture and supply agreements; the Company's ability to compete with other companies currently marketing or engaged in the development or commercialization of products and services that serve customers engaged in proteomic analysis, many of which have greater financial and marketing resources than the Company; the size and growth potential of the markets for the Company's products and services, and its ability to serve those markets once commercialized, either alone or in partnership with others the Company's estimates regarding future expenses, future revenue, capital requirements and needs for additional financing; the Company's financial performance; and other risks and uncertainties described under "Risk Factors" in the Company’s Annual Report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and in the Company's other filings with the SEC. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230515005191/en/