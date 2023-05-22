Fifth Third Completes Acquisition of Big Data Healthcare, Further Accelerating Bank's Digital Payments and Managed Services Offerings

Author's Avatar
9 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) today announced it has closed the acquisition of Big Data LLC, a technology solutions provider for healthcare payments and remittance. The transaction adds national healthcare revenue cycle capabilities, addressing the complex and complicated needs of clients, while building on Fifth Third’s legacy of digital innovation and focus on the healthcare sector.

“Fifth Third has a long history of expertise in the healthcare banking space and is deeply committed to bringing our solutions to healthcare clients,” said Kevin Lavender, head of commercial banking at Fifth Third Bank. “This acquisition allows Fifth Third and Big Data Healthcare to collaborate, scale and continue to accelerate healthcare technology solutions that benefit current and future clients.”

Big Data Healthcare optimizes healthcare results through intelligent data automation. Its core solution FUSE is a bank-neutral online portal that automates remittance reconciliation back to deposits and provides visibility improving data and file management while working in tandem with existing systems.

“We value the relationships and experience of the Big Data Healthcare team,” said Bridgit Chayt, head of wholesale payments. “We’re committed to helping solve for the unique challenges our clients face from manual processes to regulatory complexities.”

“We’re impressed with Fifth Third’s commitment to maintain and grow existing business, while remaining an agile and neutral partner,” said David Plotkowski chief executive officer, Big Data Healthcare. “They truly are committed to keeping the client at the center and we look forward to mutual success in the future.”

The acquisition was made by an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Fifth Third and financial terms were not disclosed.

About Fifth Third

Fifth Third is a bank that’s as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we’ve been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it’s one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people and focused community impact. Fifth Third is one of the few U.S.-based banks to have been named among Ethisphere’s World’s Most Ethical Companies® for several years. With a commitment to taking care of our customers, employees, communities and shareholders, our goal is not only to be the nation’s highest performing regional bank, but to be the bank people most value and trust.

Fifth Third Bank, National Association is a federally chartered institution. Fifth Third Bancorp is the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank and its common stock is traded on the NASDAQ® Global Select Market under the symbol "FITB." Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230515005434r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230515005434/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.