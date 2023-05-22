Paradise is calling at Applebee’s with the debut of the neighborhood destination’s NEW %246+Sips+on+the+Beach! Guests can relax and enjoy their own island escape for only $6 with a tasty tropical-inspired glass of Mucho cocktails.

Get a little “sandy” and find your Passion on the Beach with Tito’s Handmade Vodka, peach schnapps, orange juice and Ocean Spray® Cranberry. Or, toast with a tiki favorite, the Mucho Mai Tai – featuring Captain Morgan Rum with a blend of pineapple, lime and orange juices topped with lemon lime soda and a pineapple gummi.*

Applebee’s Mucho Cocktails™ are made with premium spirits and served in a signature Mucho glass. Plus, for those who prefer to relax at home, guests can enjoy these $6 Sips on the Beach To Go at participating locations.**

“At Applebee’s, you don’t need to break the bank to enjoy an island escape!” says Patrick Kirk, vice president of Beverage Innovation at Applebee’s. “Our newest $6 Mucho Cocktails bring the tropical paradise full of sun, surf, flavor, and fun to the Neighborhood with premium drinks for unbeatable prices.”

To find your local restaurant to dine in, visit Applebees.com%2Frestaurants. To order Applebee’s To Go or delivery, visit Applebees.com or the Applebee’s mobile app (iOS, Google).

For even more exclusive deals and specials,guests+can+sign+up to be a part of the neighborhood. Join Applebee’s E-Club and receive a welcome offer!

* Gummi pineapple contains gelatin.

** Must be 21+. Void where prohibited. Tax & gratuity excluded. Dine-in only, except where carry-out alcohol is permitted by law. Participation may vary. While supplies last.

About Applebee's®

As one of the world’s largest casual dining brands, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar serves as America’s kitchen table, offering guests a lively dining experience that combines simple, craveable American fare with classic drinks and local drafts. Applebee’s makes it easy for family and friends to connect with one another, whether it’s in a dining room or in the comfort of a living room, Eatin’ Good in the Neighborhood™ is a familiar and affordable escape from the everyday. Applebee's restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to more than serving great food, but also building up the communities that we call home. From raising money for local charities to hosting community fundraisers, Applebee’s is always Doin’ Good in the Neighborhood®. Applebee’s franchise operations consisted of 1,673 Applebee’s restaurants in the United States, two U.S. territories and 11 countries outside the United States as of May 3, 2023. This number does not include two domestic Applebee’s ghost kitchens (small kitchens with no store-front presence, used to fill off-premise orders) and 12 Applebee’s international ghost kitchens. Applebee's is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world's largest full-service restaurant companies.

