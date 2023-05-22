QuinStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNST), a leader in performance marketplaces and technologies for the financial services and home services industries, today announced the plan to resume repurchasing shares of its common stock under a 10b5-1 trading plan. The plan is part of QuinStreet’s already authorized and previously announced $40 million share purchase program under which approximately $20 million remains available and authorized for stock repurchases.

QuinStreet’s resumption of stock repurchases under the new rule 10b5-1 reflects the expected transitory nature of insurance industry challenges, the strength of the Company’s underlying business model and financial position, and confidence in QuinStreet’s long-term business outlook.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNST) is a leader in performance marketplaces and technologies for the financial services and home services industries. QuinStreet is a pioneer in delivering online marketplace solutions to match searchers with brands in digital media, and is committed to providing consumers with the information and tools they need to research, find and select the products and brands that meet their needs.

