Heritage Cannabis Teams up with TobaRolling to Maximize Product Distribution in Manitoba

9 hours ago
Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (CSE: CANN) (OTCQX: HERTF) (“Heritage” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that it has recently partnered with TobaRolling for centralized distribution and sales support in the province of Manitoba. TobaRolling is the leading distributor of cannabis products in the province, supplying every store in Manitoba with fast delivery times and a personal touch.

Heritage has partnered with TobaRolling to increase sales and the penetration of Heritage products in the Manitoba market and lower the overall cost of shipping and administration associated with the distribution of products in the province.

“We are very thrilled to be partnering with TobaRolling and their amazing team and are excited to build a longstanding partnership that will efficiently get our products to market,” said David Schwede, CEO of Heritage. “Aligning with a well respected, locally focused team like TobaRolling is part of our culture at Heritage and with both the Heritage and TobaRolling sales teams working together we will maximize the sale and distribution of our products and brands in the province.”

About Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp.

Heritage Cannabis is a leading cannabis company offering innovative products to both the medical and recreational legal cannabis markets in Canada and the U.S., operating under two licensed manufacturing facilities in Canada. The company has an extensive portfolio of high-quality cannabis products under the brands Purefarma, Pura Vida, RAD, Premium 5, Thrifty, Adults Only, feelgood., the CB4 suite of medical products in Canada and ArthroCBD in the U.S.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF HERITAGE CANNABIS HOLDINGS CORP.

“David Schwede”
David Schwede, CEO

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230515005475/en/

