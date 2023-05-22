The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN), home to flagship brand Hydrafacial, today kicked off its third annual GLOWvolution Tour. GLOWvolution is a Hydrafacial hallmark, a traveling experiential program that has touched down in more than 50 global cities to date. Completely reimagined for 2023, the global tour offers a deeply immersive Hydrafacial brand experience at quintessential locations in each city and invites visitors to share the secret of their confidence boosting Hydrafacial glow in a “Glow On” challenge.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230515005291/en/

Hydrafacial's GLOWvolution Tour (Photo: Business Wire)

At every stop of the tour, Hydrafacial will welcome local providers, media, influencers, and consumers, along with a “Glow On” guest, to experience the ultimate Hydrafacial treatments, alongside product education and skincare consultations, complimentary wellness activities, healthy snacks, and sips, and so much more.

Hydrafacial will also be giving Glow On Community Grants to local nonprofits nominated by area Hydrafacial providers to support the inspiring work of these organizations. The grant program takes inspiration from Hydrafacial’s passionate community of providers who use their talents to pass the glow on, build confidence, and improve their communities across the globe.

“GLOWvolution is a Hydrafacial hallmark, and we are thrilled to see it evolve year after year,” said BeautyHealth President and CEO Andrew Stanleick. “This year’s reimagined GLOWvolution promises to be the most immersive yet and allows us to reach Hydrafacial fans in new cities across the globe. Most importantly, this year’s GLOWvolution invites providers, consumers, influencers, and local attendees to join us at the center of the Hydrafacial story and pass the “Glow On” to friends, family and the community organizations that mean so much to them.”

The first stop of the 2023 GLOWvolution tour kicked off today at a seven-story New York City brownstone in Greenwich Village. Next month in Los Angeles, the location is an equally iconic palm tree-studded estate in Beverly Hills. Additional global tour dates and cities to be announced.

To experience a Hydrafacial in your city, find+a+provider+near+you.

About The Beauty Health Company

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN) is a global category-creating company delivering millions of skin health experiences every year that help consumers reinvent their relationship with their skin, bodies, and self-confidence. Our brands are pioneers: Hydrafacial™ in hydradermabrasion, SkinStylus™ in microneedling, and Keravive™ in scalp health. Together, with our powerful community of estheticians, partners, and consumers, we are personalizing skin health for all ages, genders, skin tones, and skin types in more than 90 countries. We are committed to being ever more mindful in how we conduct our business to positively impact our communities and the planet. Find a local provider at https%3A%2F%2Fhydrafacial.com%2Ffind-a-provider%2F, and learn more at beautyhealth.com or LinkedIn.

