TOCANCIPÁ, Colombia, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. ( CLVR, CLVRW) (“Clever Leaves” or the “Company”), a global medicinal cannabis company, is scheduled to participate in Canaccord Genuity’s 7th Annual Global Cannabis Conference, which is being held on May 18, 2023 at the Westin NY Grand Central in New York, NY.

Clever Leaves management is scheduled to present on Thursday, May 18th at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here and via the Events section of the Company’s website here.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or schedule a one-on-one meeting with Clever Leaves management, please contact your Canaccord Genuity representative or the Company’s investor relations team at [email protected].

About Clever Leaves Holdings Inc.

Clever Leaves is a global medical cannabis company. Its operations in Colombia produce EU GMP cannabinoid active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and finished products in flower and extract form to a growing base of B2B customers around the globe. Clever Leaves aims to disrupt the traditional cannabis production industry by leveraging environmentally sustainable, ESG-friendly, industrial-scale and low-cost production methods, with the world’s most stringent pharmaceutical quality certifications. We announce material information to the public through a variety of means, including filings with the SEC, press releases, public conference calls, and our website (https://cleverleaves.com). We use these channels, as well as social media, including our Twitter account (@clever_leaves), and our LinkedIn page (https://www.linkedin.com/company/clever-leaves), to communicate with investors and the public about our Company, our products, and other matters. Therefore, we encourage investors, the media, and others interested in our Company to review the information we make public in these locations, as such information could be deemed to be material information. Information on or that can be accessed through our websites or these social media channels is not part of this release, and references to our website addresses and social media channels are inactive textual references only.

Clever Leaves Investor Inquiries:
Cody Slach or Jackie Keshner
Gateway Group, Inc.
+1-949-574-3860
[email protected]

Clever Leaves Press Contacts:
Rich DiGregorio
KCSA Strategic Communications
+1-856-889-7351
[email protected]

Clever Leaves Commercial Inquiries:
Andrew Miller
Vice President Sales - EMEA, North America, and Asia-Pacific
+1-416-817-1336
[email protected]

