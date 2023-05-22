DALLAS, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Digital Corporation ( APLD) (“Applied Digital” or the “Company”), a designer, builder and operator of next-generation digital infrastructure that is designed for High-Performance Computing (“HPC”) applications, today announced the launch of its Artificial Intelligence (AI) Cloud services that will provide high-performance computing power for AI applications, including large language model training, graphics rendering, and more. The AI Cloud services will be offered through Sai Computing, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Applied Digital, and will serve as the brand through which the services will be marketed.



The service will initially be provided from the Company’s new 9MW HPC Jamestown facility which currently hosts a cluster of Nvidia A100, A40, and A6000 GPUs. The Company has customer commitments to fully utilize the initial capacity that is expected to be online this week.

“According to a recent industry report1, the global artificial intelligence market is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 23% in the forecast period of 2023-2028 to reach a value of about US $6 trillion by 2026,” said Applied Digital CEO and Chairman, Wes Cummins.

“Applied Digital's differentiated datacenter infrastructure uniquely positions us to meet the sophisticated and demanding workloads required for businesses to leverage AI and other HPC applications,” Cummins added. “With the launch of our AI cloud service, we are able to expand our offerings and further capitalize on the unprecedented demand we are seeing from customers for our services. Applied Digital aims to be at the forefront of providing the next generation of needed services that enable and deliver on the untapped future of AI.”

Construction of the HPC dedicated facility started late last year on Applied Digital’s specialized 5MW standalone processing center, adjacent to its existing 100MW Jamestown facility. The Company expects the initial capacity in the new HPC facility to come online this week with full capacity later this year.

Applied Digital’s next-generation datacenters are ideal hosting sites for HPC applications that can offer lower cost, high compute power solutions compared to traditional datacenters that are typically higher cost and do not have the ability in most current facilities to provide the power density required for AI/ML workload.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital ( APLD) designs, develops and operates next-generation datacenters across North America to provide digital infrastructure solutions to the rapidly growing high-performance computing (HPC) industry. Find more information at www.applieddigital.com. Follow us on Twitter at @APLDdigital.

About Sai Computing

Sai Computing Holdings LLC. provides GPU compute solutions to help customers more cost-effectively execute critical AI, ML, rendering, web3, and other HPC workloads. Our infrastructure is purpose-built for high-performance at ultra-low cost.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, future operating and financial performance, product development, market position, business strategy and objectives. These statements use words, and variations of words, such as "continue," "build," "future," "increase," "drive," "believe," "look," "ahead," "confident," "deliver," "outlook," "expect," and "predict." Other examples of forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, (i) statements of Company plans and objectives, including our evolving business model, or estimates or predictions of actions by suppliers, (ii) statements of future economic performance, and (iii) statements of assumptions underlying other statements and statements about the Company or its business. You are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events and thus are inherently subject to uncertainty. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the Company's expectations and projections. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include: decline in demand for our products and services; the volatility of the crypto asset industry; the inability to comply with developments and changes in regulation; cash flow and access to capital; and maintenance of third party relationships. Information in this release is as of the dates and time periods indicated herein, and the Company does not undertake to update any of the information contained in these materials, except as required by law.

