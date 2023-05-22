Tara Comonte, CEO TMRW Life Sciences, to Join WW International, Inc. Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
9 hours ago
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WW International, Inc., ( WW) known as WeightWatchers, announced today that Tara Comonte, CEO of TMRW Life Sciences, Inc. (TMRW), has been appointed to the WeightWatchers Board of Directors, effective as of June 1, 2023.

"It is a pleasure to welcome Tara to the board at such a pivotal and transformational time for WeightWatchers," said Thilo Semmelbauer, Chairman of the Board of WeightWatchers. “Tara is a seasoned executive with extensive strategy, finance, and operations experience at high-growth companies at the forefront of cultural conversations and transformation. In addition to her deep financial experience, we have been impressed by her insights and knowledge of the healthtech space.”

“As a firm believer in the power of community and technology to improve health outcomes, I am thrilled to be joining the WeightWatchers board. I have closely followed the Company’s progress and transformational efforts, and I am looking forward to working with Sima and the management team to drive profitable growth and redefine the global conversation around weight health,” said Comonte.

TMRW Life Sciences is a fast-growing technology company operating in the reproductive health sector. Named Fast Company's #1 Most Innovative Biotech company in 2022, TMRW created the world's first and only FDA-cleared, automated platform for the safe management of frozen eggs and embryos used in vitro fertilization. Prior to TMRW, Ms. Comonte served as Shake Shack's President and Chief Financial Officer, where she led the implementation of customer-first digital and technology solutions, resulting in significant value creation. Prior to that, she held various financial and operational C-level positions at large public and private equity-owned media companies, including Getty Images and McCann Worldgroup. In addition to serving on TMRW’s Board of Directors, Ms. Comonte is also on the Board of Strava, the leading subscription platform for connected fitness.

Comonte's appointment follows the recent election of Tracey Brown, EVP and President of Retail and U.S. Chief Customer Officer at Walgreens and the former CEO of the American Diabetes Association.

“With Tara and Tracey joining, our Board now has added two experienced leaders whose perspectives on healthcare and leveraging technology will be invaluable,” continued Semmelbauer.

Director Christopher Sobecki will step down from the Board of Directors effective May 31, 2023, after serving on the Board since Artal’s acquisition of WeightWatchers from Heinz in 1999.

“We are grateful for Chris’ leadership, dedication, and guidance over 24 years, which has allowed WeightWatchers to sustain its market position across many cycles. He will be missed, and we thank him for his many and lasting contributions,” said Semmelbauer.

About WW International, Inc.
WeightWatchers is a human-centric technology company powered by our proven, science-based, clinically effective weight loss and weight management program. For six decades, we have inspired millions of people to adopt healthy habits for real life. We combine technology and community to help members reach and sustain their goals on our program. To learn more about the WeightWatchers approach to healthy living, please visit ww.com. For more information about our global business, visit our corporate website at corporate.ww.com.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements because actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied. The reports filed by the Company pursuant to United States securities laws contain discussions of these risks and uncertainties. The Company assumes no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers are advised to review the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (which are available on the SEC's EDGAR database at www.sec.gov and via the Company's website at corporate.ww.com).

For more information, contact:
Investors:
Corey Kinger
[email protected]

Media:
Kelsey Merkel
[email protected]


ti?nf=ODgzOTAzMCM1NTk0NDc2IzIwMDUzNTM=
WW-International-Inc-.png
  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.