Verint%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E (NASDAQ: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company®, celebrated its partners across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region and announced the eleven organisations that have been honoured for their achievements in supporting Verint solutions, delivering exceptional results, and helping customers succeed.

The awards were presented during the company’s exclusive invite-only Partners Summit event, held in Cataluñya, Spain, May 10-12, 2023.

The following organisations were recognised for exemplary performance in project wins, consulting, compliance, marketing, cloud transition and customer engagement:

- Marketing Partner of the Year – Odigo

- Support Partner of the Year – Sabio Group

- Term Conversions Award – Makwa IT

- Partner Deal of the Year – TM-Group

- Partner Deal of the Year – evcoms

- Rising Star Award – 3sides

- Rising Star Award – Business Systems

- Rising Star Award – IPI

- Compliance Partner of the Year – Luware AG

- Cloud Partner of the Year – Orange Business

- Partner of the Year – Avaya

The two-day live event took place at the Hotel Camiral in Cataluñya. With its strong links to sustainability, including using recycled water to irrigate its famous golf course and green space, Hotel Camiral was a natural choice of venue for Verint’s Partners Summit.

Verint welcomed attendees from partner companies across the EMEA region. The event featured a combination of sessions including strategies and updates on cloud offerings and solutions. On the final night, Verint hosted a gala dinner and awards ceremony to celebrate the many outstanding achievements of its EMEA partners.

“Our partners play a key role in our business, and we are delighted to congratulate this year’s winners on their wonderful achievements,” says Verint’s Mike Pryke-Smith, vice president, partner and alliances EMEA. “Our Annual Partner Awards offer a great opportunity to applaud our network of partners and show our appreciation for the fantastic work they do across a wide range of industries, customer engagement environments, and technologies that help them create differentiated customer experiences and continuously improve customer engagement and financial compliance. In selecting the winners, our judging panel reflected on the great successes of the past year and based their decisions on the partners’ expertise, proven track record, and focus on customer success. A huge congratulations to all the winners!”

About Verint

Verint® (NASDAQ: VRNT) helps the world’s most iconic brands build enduring customer relationships by connecting work, data, and experiences across the enterprise. More than 10,000 organizations in 175 countries – including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies – are using the Verint Customer Engagement Platform to draw on the latest advancements in AI, analytics, and an open cloud architecture to elevate customer experience.

Verint. The Customer Engagement Company®. Learn more at Verint.com.

