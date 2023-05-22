Barnes and Noble College (BNC), a Barnes+%26amp%3B+Noble+Education%2C+Inc.+%28NYSE%3A+BNED%29 company and leading solutions provider for the education industry, today announced the upcoming launch of First+Day%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+Complete at Emporia+State+University. Barnes & Noble College (BNC), which manages BNED’s campus bookstores and associated school branded e-commerce sites, will implement the Hornet Textbook Bundle for Emporia State this upcoming Fall 2023 semester.

By delivering all course materials via one highly convenient concierge service, Hornet+Textbook+Bundle ensures undergraduate students have access to all their required course materials on or before the first day of class, allowing them to engage with course content from day one, making them better prepared and facilitating their academic success. The program offers full academic freedom for faculty, allowing them to select course materials they believe are best for their curriculum and leverage BNC’s deep relationships with more than 6,000 publishers, creating a one-stop, simplified experience.

With the launch of Hornet Textbook Bundle for the Fall 2023 semester, all Emporia State undergraduate students will have access to all required textbooks, lab manuals, access codes, digital materials and electronic books in a convenient bundle before the first day of class at an average student savings of between 35-50%.

“We are excited about our partnership with Emporia State University as we implement Hornet Textbook Bundle to enhance student outcomes,” said Jonathan Shar, President, Barnes & Noble College. “Hornet Textbook Bundle ensures students are prepared to begin learning on day one, driving greater student success while also offering a more affordable and convenient way for students to obtain their course materials. We support Emporia State’s mission of ‘preparing students for lifelong learning, rewarding careers and adaptive leadership,’ and through this partnership, we will provide a wide range of academic solutions and a seamless retail experience to help drive success for students in the classroom and beyond. We look forward to working with Emporia State University and our other partner schools to continue delivering solutions that support the academic journey for all students.”

“We appreciate that Hornet Textbook Bundle is designed to allow our students to use financial aid to help pay for their books and other materials,” said Dr. Shelly Gehrke, ESU vice president for enrollment management and student success. “Not only does this program ensure students are prepared for the first day of class, but it also helps reduce student stress because they know they will have all the materials they need, and they are already paid for.”

With Hornet Textbook Bundle, instead of purchasing course materials a la carte, the cost is included in each student’s account when tuition is charged. Starting 30 days before the first day of classes, students will receive an email from the Emporia State bookstore prompting them to select their preferred delivery method for their fall semester materials. The bookstore will prepare materials for each student and notify them when materials are available for in-store pickup or have shipped. Digital materials will be automatically delivered to students through Canvas.

Hear what students, faculty and administrators had to say about their experiences using First Day Complete and how it has made a positive impact at their institutions. Watch the video, here.

For more information about BNC’s First Day Complete, visit, www.bncollege.com%2Facademic-solutions%2Ffirst-day-complete%2F.

Barnes & Noble College, a Barnes & Noble Education company, currently operates more than 770 campus stores nationwide. For more information about Barnes & Noble College’s services and locations, visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.bncollege.com.

ABOUT BARNES & NOBLE EDUCATION, INC.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) is a leading solutions provider for the education industry, driving affordability, access and achievement at hundreds of academic institutions nationwide and ensuring millions of students are equipped for success in the classroom and beyond. Through its family of brands, BNED offers campus retail services and academic solutions, a digital direct-to-student learning ecosystem, wholesale capabilities and more. BNED is a company serving all who work to elevate their lives through education, supporting students, faculty and institutions as they make tomorrow a better, more inclusive and smarter world. For more information, visit www.bned.com.

