9 hours ago
HERNDON, Va., May 15, 2023

Meeting brings together ePlus Team Members and 80 technology partners for Annual Meeting

HERNDON, Va. , May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news) today announced that its annual Transform Sales & Services meeting will kick off on Monday, May 15, in Orlando, FL. Bringing together more than 800 people, including ePlus employees from across the US, the UK and India, and representatives from 80 strategic technology partners, the meeting is an engaging, thought-provoking and collaborative event that kicks-off the company's 2024 fiscal year. The annual gathering, being held for the first time in-person since 2019, also supports ePlus' commitment to both corporate social responsibility and wellness efforts with opportunities for giving back and a 5K Fun Run.

In support of its commitment to giving back, ePlus will once again raise funds for long-time charitable partner, Be The Match, an organization that coordinates donors, volunteers, health care professionals and researchers to deliver blood cancer cures by helping patients get life-saving marrow transplants. In addition, ePlus has partnered with local charity Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida to pack meals onsite as part of the "Fighting Hunger and Feeding Hope" program, which provides nutritious meals to food-insecure children who do not have access to school cafeterias during the weekend and summer months.

"I'm excited to welcome our passionate and talented sales and services teams in person for Transform this year," said Mark Marron, CEO and president of ePlus inc. "This event gives us a unique opportunity to set the strategic stage across all our solution portfolio focus areas, including cloud, data center, security, networking and collaboration, as well as our suite of consultative and managed services. This week, our ePlus team will be joined by 80 strategic technology partners who will do their part to communicate priorities, mobilize around key initiatives and convey a vision of things to come. It's important to me that our teams not only learn from each other in a dynamic and fun environment, but that Transform also provides an opportunity for us to celebrate the successes we have achieved together. We're excited to be hosting Transform in person again this year and are confident that it will be a valuable experience for all attendees."

ePlus extends a special welcome to new team members from recent acquisitions who are attending the meeting for the first time, including CCI's Network Solutions Group, Future Com and SMP.

About ePlus inc.

ePlus has an unwavering and relentless focus on leveraging technology to create inspired and transformative business outcomes for its customers. Offering a robust portfolio of solutions, as well as a broad range of consultative and managed services across the technology spectrum, ePlus has proudly achieved more than 30 years of success, carrying customers forward through adversity, rapidly changing environments, and other obstacles. ePlus is a trusted advisor, bringing expertise, credentials, talent and a thorough understanding of innovative technologies, spanning security, cloud, data center, networking, collaboration and emerging solutions, to organizations across all industry segments. With complete lifecycle management services and flexible payment solutions, ePlus' more than 1,700 associates are focused on cultivating positive customer experiences and are dedicated to their craft, harnessing new knowledge while applying decades of proven experience. ePlus is headquartered in Virginia, with locations in the United States, UK, Europe, and Asia–Pacific. For more information, visit www.eplus.com, call 888-482-1122, or email [email protected] Connect with ePlus on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. ePlus, Where Technology Means More®.

ePlus®, Where Technology Means More®, and ePlus products referenced herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of ePlus inc. in the United States and/or other countries. The names of other companies, products, and services mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains information about management's view of ePlus' future expectations, plans and prospects that are not historical facts and may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements." Actual and anticipated future results may vary materially due to certain risks and uncertainties. Certain risks and uncertainties that may affect such "forward-looking statements" are detailed in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, especially under the heading "Risk Factors". All information set forth in this press release is current as of the date of this release and ePlus expressly disclaims any duty or obligation to update this information, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE ePlus inc.

