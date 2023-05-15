DEWALT, CRAFTSMAN and BLACK+DECKER Win 2023 Popular Mechanics Yard & Garden Awards

11 hours ago
PR Newswire

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., May 15, 2023

Stanley Black & Decker's iconic brands' products ranked among the best for lawn and garden maintenance

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK), the world's largest tool and outdoor company, announced today three of its iconic brands, DEWALT®, CRAFTSMAN® and BLACK+DECKER®, had products chosen as category winners in this year's Popular Mechanics Yard & Garden Awards. Each year, Popular Mechanics chooses the best new products for consumers to make the most of outdoor living in the spring and summer months.

"People are reconnecting with their homes like never before, making way for a growing interest in lawn and garden improvement," said Christine Potter, President, Outdoor Business for Stanley Black & Decker. "At Stanley Black & Decker, we are committed to developing exceptional products that are innovative and exceed our customers' expectations as they tackle the great outdoors. It is an honor to be recognized by Popular Mechanics, a trusted and reliable source for millions of professionals and homeowners."

Products, ranging from lawn and garden maintenance to outdoor entertaining, undergo a rigorous testing and selection process. This includes testing in various weather conditions and terrains to ensure they exceed expectations in both performance and value for users.

The 2023 Popular Mechanic Yard & Garden Winners from Stanley Black & Decker:

  • Best Contractor Pruning Saw: DEWALT 20V MAX* 8 in. Brushless Cordless Pruning Saw
  • Best String Trimmer for Contractors: DEWALT 60V MAX* 17 in. Brushless Attachment Capable String Trimmer
  • Best Pressure Washer for Portability: DEWALT 2,100 MAX PSI** 1.2 GPMǂ 13 Amp Electric Jobsite Cold Water Pressure Washer
  • Best Light-Duty Single Line Trimmer: CRAFTSMAN V20* BRUSHLESSRP™ String Trimmer
  • Best Light-Duty Push Mower: CRAFTSMAN V20* 2x20V 20 in. Brushless Cordless Push Mower
  • Best Pressure Washer for Light-Duty Washing: CRAFTSMAN V20* 2X20V BRUSHLESSRP™ Cold Water Pressure Washer
  • Best Light-Duty Chainsaw for Pruning: BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX* Pruning Chainsaw
  • Best Garden Cart: BLACK+DECKER Utility Wagon

For more information about Stanley Black & Decker and its global portfolio of brands, visit:

DEWALT: www.dewalt.com
CRAFTSMAN: www.craftsman.com
BLACK+DECKER: www.blackandecker.com

*With respect to 20V MAX*: Maximum initial battery voltage (measured without a workload) is 20 volts. Nominal voltage is 18.; With respect to 60V MAX*: Maximum initial battery voltage (measured without a workload) is 60 volts. Nominal voltage is 54.
**Maximum PSI when used with 15° nozzle
ǂGPM when used with 15° nozzle

About Stanley Black & Decker
Headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is the world's largest tool and outdoor company operating manufacturing facilities worldwide. Guided by its purpose – for those who make the world – the company's more than 50,000 diverse and high-performing employees produce innovative, award-winning power tools, hand tools, storage, digital tool solutions, lifestyle products, outdoor products, engineered fasteners and other industrial equipment to support the world's makers, creators, tradespeople and builders. The company's iconic brands include DEWALT®, BLACK+DECKER®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, CUB CADET®, HUSTLER® and TROY-BILT®. Recognized for its leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG), Stanley Black & Decker strives to be a force for good in support of its communities, employees, customers and other stakeholders. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

favicon.png?sn=NE98944&sd=2023-05-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dewalt-craftsman-and-blackdecker-win-2023-popular-mechanics-yard--garden-awards-301823415.html

SOURCE Stanley Black & Decker

© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.