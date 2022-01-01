CPKC releases selected combined historical data; begins reporting consolidated weekly data

Author's Avatar
9 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CALGARY, AB, May 15, 2023

CALGARY, AB, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) (CPKC) today released selected combined historical financial information for the year ended Dec. 31, 2022 and the first quarter of 2023 reflecting CPKC results as if the merger between Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern had occurred as at Jan. 1, 2022.

This information has been furnished on a current report on Form 8-K with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable securities commissions and regulatory authorities in Canada (filed as an "Other" document on SEDAR). Additionally, CPKC released certain additional combined historical data related to operating metrics and historical revenue performance, available on CPKC's investor website (investor.cpkcr.com). Beginning today, CPKC will report its weekly key metrics on a consolidated basis.

This information is presented on a voluntary basis for illustrative purposes only. It is not intended to, and does not purport to, represent what the combined company's actual results would have been if the transaction had occurred on the relevant date, and it is not intended to project the future results or financial condition that the combined company may achieve following the merger.

About CPKC
With its global headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Canada, CPKC is the first and only single-line transnational railway linking Canada, the United States and México, with unrivaled access to major ports from Vancouver to Atlantic Canada to the Gulf of México to Lázaro Cárdenas, México. Stretching approximately 20,000 route miles and employing 20,000 railroaders, CPKC provides North American customers unparalleled rail service and network reach to key markets across the continent. CPKC is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpkcr.com to learn more about the rail advantages of CPKC. CP-IR

favicon.png?sn=CA99828&sd=2023-05-15 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cpkc-releases-selected-combined-historical-data-begins-reporting-consolidated-weekly-data-301824126.html

SOURCE CPKC

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CA99828&Transmission_Id=202305150815PR_NEWS_USPR_____CA99828&DateId=20230515
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.