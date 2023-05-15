Wanhua Chemical Signs Cooperation Deal with French Enterprise to Collaborate on Penglai Industrial Park Seawater Desalination Project

Author's Avatar
10 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BEIJING, May 15, 2023

BEIJING, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wanhua Chemical ("Wanhua" or "the Company"; 600309.SS), along with other representatives from China and France, signed a three-party cooperative agreement recently to collaborate on Wanhua Chemical's Penglai Industrial Park seawater desalination project. The signing ceremony was held in Beijing at the fifth meeting of the Council of China-France Entrepreneurs, an official event for French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to China.

Among_18_cooperation_agreements_signed_event_Penglai_a_model_energy.jpg

Committed to forging a chemical industrial base that integrates fine chemicals, petrochemicals, and high-end new energy materials, Wanhua's Penglai Industrial Park will be the Company's seventh industrial park globally. The Penglai seawater desalination project, which has three parties involved namely, China Railway Group Limited's (CREC) Shanghai Civil Engineering, Wanhua Chemical, and France's Suez SA (formerly Suez Environnement) is a key element and has a planned land area of 56,000 square meters and a construction area of 23,000 square meters. It contains six process areas, namely, water intake, coagulation and sedimentation, filtration, sludge treatment, water product, and power distribution. Once completed, the first phase will be capable of producing 100,000 tons of desalinated water daily and will have an overall planned seawater desalination capacity of 300,000 tons per day upon completion of all phases.

Liao Zengtai, Chairman of Wanhua Chemical, said at the signing ceremony, "I am delighted to see our history of cooperation with the outstanding Suez SA bloom into such a tremendous success. The achievements of multiple Wanhua projects are largely thanks to Suez SA's impeccable professional technical capabilities and excellent customer service. I am confident this can become yet another landmark project on the road to a greener planet and will be a platform for the exchange of talent, technology, and resources which will be further enhanced in a bid to create high-quality brands and boutique projects under China's Belt and Road Initiative."

Wanhua_Chemical_relies_innovation_core_technologies_industrial_equipment_efficient_operating.jpg

Besides, Wanhua Chemical has made a handful of attempts in the comprehensive management of water resources. The company uses advanced processes like reverse osmosis and ultrafiltration to concentrate reclaimed water, with 73% of it reused in parks. Its wastewater treatment facility at Yantai Industrial Park has a processing capacity of almost 4,000 cubic meters per hour and a recovery rate of 75%. The Company, which also uses the MDI waste brine circulation technology, was nominated for a Chemical Week 2022 award for its effective waste utilization, discharge-free operation, and consistent treatment outcomes. It has recycled about 3 million tons of waste brine annually, reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 140,000 tons per year.

As a global company with a mission of "Advancing Chemistry, Transforming Lives", Wanhua Chemical relies on innovation in core technologies, industrial equipment, and efficient operating models to provide customers with more competitive products and solutions.

For more information about Wanhua Chemical and its Penglai Industrial Park seawater desalination project, please visit https://en.whchem.com/.

About Wanhua Chemical

Wanhua Chemical (600309.SS) is among the leading global suppliers of innovative chemical products. Relying on continuous innovation, commercialized facilities, and efficient operation, the company provides customers with competitive products and solutions. It has six production bases and factories located in Yantai, Ningbo, Sichuan, Fujian, and Zhuhai, forming a robust production and operating network, as well as serving 144 countries and regions worldwide.

image_5006291_31323274.jpg

Contact

Wenshu Wang
[email protected]

Wanhua_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CN98769&sd=2023-05-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wanhua-chemical-signs-cooperation-deal-with-french-enterprise-to-collaborate-on-penglai-industrial-park-seawater-desalination-project-301823273.html

SOURCE Wanhua Chemical

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN98769&Transmission_Id=202305150900PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN98769&DateId=20230515
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.