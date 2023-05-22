Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading technology services and consulting company, today announced that its FullStride Cloud Studio has partnered with Google Cloud’s Rapid Migration Program (RaMP) to help clients accelerate their journey to the cloud and pursue a migration strategy anchored in business outcomes.

Wipro will integrate its proven framework, together with artificial intelligence (AI) and automated tooling, into RaMP, which will help clients increase efficiency, agility, and time to market.

Leveraging Wipro FullStride Cloud Studio’s industrialized ‘as-a-service’ model, the partnership will deliver faster returns on cloud investments. Wipro FullStride Cloud Studio has a track record of helping clients achieve up to 5X faster Cloud adoption at 30% lower cost, 90% automated post migration activities, and 3X faster business acceptance.

This partnership with Google builds on Wipro’s existing collaboration with Google and Google Cloud Professional Services Organization and aims to deepen the value delivered to joint clients.

Jo Debecker, Global Head of Wipro FullStride Cloud, said: “Wipro FullStride Cloud Studio is pleased to be the first partner selected for Google Cloud RaMP. Our ability to execute complex and large migrations, using our IPs and accelerators will allow mutual clients to drive business transformation at scale, in one place. This new partnership is a testament to our strong and valued collaboration with Google Cloud, where both organizations enable fast, cost-effective cloud migration, as well as modernization and transformation services.”

Stephen Orban, Vice President of Migrations, Google, said: “Wipro will play an important role helping enterprises accelerate the cloud migrations process, with global expertise and clear blueprints to help customers swiftly move their largest workloads. By combining the FullStride Cloud Studio with our world-class RaMP program, Wipro can provide customers with the efficiency and structure they need to optimally evaluate and execute large-scale cloud migrations to Google Cloud.”

Wipro FullStride Cloud Studio is a foundational capability for Wipro’s new FullStride Cloud Global Business Line. The Studio helps companies drive business transformation at scale, leveraging its proprietary platforms, IP, and talent to migrate, modernize, transform, and manage clients’ cloud environments—even across the most heavily-regulated industries, such as Healthcare and Financial Services.

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading technology services and consulting company focused on building innovative solutions that address clients’ most complex digital transformation needs. Leveraging our holistic portfolio of capabilities in consulting, design, engineering, and operations, we help clients realize their boldest ambitions and build future-ready, sustainable businesses. With over 250,000 employees and business partners across 66 countries, we deliver on the promise of helping our customers, colleagues, and communities thrive in an ever-changing world. For additional information, visit us at www.wipro.com.

