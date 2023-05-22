Xerox+Holdings+Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX) today launched a new advertising campaign, “We Make Work, Work.” The company’s most significant brand and demand generation initiative in recent history, the new campaign demonstrates Xerox’s deep understanding of its clients’ pain points and the workflow solutions they require to succeed in today’s dynamic hybrid workplace.

“Today’s workers — from the enterprise to the mid-market, and across verticals — are under new stress from the demands of the modern workplace. Whether that’s driven by an uncertain economy, an explosion of unstructured data, or the expectation of doing more with less, employees need solutions that can help them overcome these challenges,” said Steve Bandrowczak, chief executive officer at Xerox. “Companies must take advantage of technology and automation to improve the productivity and engagement of their employees. Delivering these solutions and enabling the digital transformation journeys of our clients is Xerox’s top priority on the road ahead.”

The ‘We Make Work, Work’ campaign emphasizes Xerox’s commitment to supporting clients in the hybrid environment undergoing digital transformations, while simultaneously building on the historical strength of the company’s workplace solutions. Starting today, the campaign will launch across the US with video on digital and streaming services, as well as podcasts, print and digital ads in the New York Times, supplemented by regional out-of-home across the New York City metropolitan area, including in LaGuardia, JFK and the Nasdaq Tower.

“Xerox remains a household name as the leading provider of print technology, yet some aren’t aware of our full breadth of workplace technology offerings, most notably the next generation of business decision-makers,” said Deena LaMarque Piquion, chief marketing officer at Xerox. “Through this campaign, we’ll work to redefine the Xerox brand and showcase the entire suite of our modern-day workplace solutions: IT and digital services, security, software, advanced automation, AI and AR solutions, and of course, print.”

In addition to its existing suite of print, digital and IT services solutions, in the years ahead, Xerox will roll out new offerings tailored towards client centricity, industry relevance and ‘making work, work’. Learn more about Xerox’s workplace technology offerings here.

About Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX)

For more than 100 years, Xerox has continually redefined the workplace experience. Harnessing our leadership position in office and production print technology, we’ve expanded into software and services to sustainably power the hybrid workplace of today and tomorrow. Today, Xerox is continuing its legacy of innovation to deliver client-centric and digitally-driven technology solutions and meet the needs of today’s global, distributed workforce. From the office to industrial environments, our differentiated business and technology offerings and financial services are essential workplace technology solutions that drive success for our clients. At Xerox, we make work, work. Learn more at www.xerox.com and explore our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

