SAN DIEGO and SUZHOU, China and SHANGHAI, China, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. ( GRCL) (“Gracell”), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing highly efficacious and affordable cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that it will host a key opinion leader (KOL) webinar on May 22, 2023 at 9:00 am ET.



Gracell Biotechnologies’ KOL event will feature participation from management and key opinion leader Saad Z. Usmani, MD, MBA, FACP, Myeloma & Cellular Therapy Specialist, Chief of Myeloma Service at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The discussion will focus on the treatment landscape for multiple myeloma and highlight the unmet clinical needs in the U.S. A live question and answer session will follow the formal presentation.

KOL Webinar and Webcast Details:

Title: Gracell Biotechnologies Key Opinion Leader Webinar on Multiple Myeloma

Date: Monday, May 22nd, 2023 at 9:00am ET

Registration Link for Video Webcast: event.gracellbio.com

Dial-in information for phone participants:

Domestic dial-in: (800) 715-9871

International dial-in: (646) 307-1963

Conference ID: 5760854

A replay of the event will be available on ir.gracellbio.com shortly after the conclusion of the event for 90 days.

About Gracell

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. ("Gracell") is a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing breakthrough cell therapies. Leveraging its pioneering FasTCAR and TruUCAR technology platforms and SMART CARTTM technology module, Gracell is developing a rich clinical-stage pipeline of multiple autologous and allogeneic product candidates with the potential to overcome major industry challenges that persist with conventional CAR-T therapies, including lengthy manufacturing time, suboptimal cell quality, high therapy cost and lack of effective CAR-T therapies for solid tumors. For more information on Gracell, please visit http://www.gracellbio.com/. Follow @GracellBio on LinkedIn.