Sumo Logic Names Joe Kim as President and Chief Executive Officer

9 hours ago
Seasoned Product and Technology Executive Joins Sumo Logic to Drive Innovation and Customer Focus

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sumo Logic, the SaaS analytics platform to enable reliable and secure cloud-native applications, today announced that Joe Kim has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Kim succeeds Ramin Sayar, who is stepping down after leading Sumo Logic over the past eight and half years and now through its successful acquisition by Francisco Partners.

Mr. Kim is a seasoned technology executive with more than two decades of operating executive experience in application, infrastructure, and security industries. Most recently, Mr. Kim served as a Senior Operating Partner for Francisco Partners Consulting (FPC), assisting in deal thesis, assessing product-market-fit and technology readiness and helping portfolio companies create value for customers and shareholders through advisory, board and mentorship activities. Prior to FPC, Mr. Kim served as the Chief Technology and Chief Product Officer of Citrix, where he was responsible for strategy, development and delivery of the company’s $3.2 billion portfolio of products. Throughout the course of his career, Mr. Kim has held various senior executive roles at SolarWinds, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and General Electric. In addition, Mr. Kim currently serves on the boards of SmartBear and Andela and is a member of the Innovation Advisory Council. He is a graduate of Marquette University.

“I have long been impressed by Sumo Logic’s ability to deliver powerful insights to customer’s cloud infrastructures through its observability and security solutions,” Mr. Kim said. “We intend to build on this strong foundation and deliver the leading SaaS analytics platform for reliable and secure cloud-native applications. I am excited to hit the ground running and to work alongside the Sumo Logic team to accelerate growth, innovate on our leading technology and empower our customers.”

Added Mr. Sayar, “I am very proud of the continued success and journey for Sumo Logic. I know that Sumo Logic’s customers, partners and employees are in good hands with Joe Kim as CEO. As the business transitions to private ownership, I look forward to seeing what the Sumo Logic and Francisco Partners teams can achieve together in this large and growing market opportunity.”

“We want to thank Ramin for his many years of leadership at Sumo Logic. Under his guidance, Sumo Logic has become a leading SaaS analytics platform for the observability and security markets. We are thrilled to partner with Joe in his new role as CEO. Joe brings a depth of product and technology experience and a strong customer-orientation, which will be instrumental in driving continued growth and market leadership at Sumo Logic,” said Brian Decker and Evan Daar, Partners at Francisco Partners.

“We are excited to partner with the Sumo Logic team to help accelerate investments in our SaaS analytics platform, ensuring customers are able to observe and secure their most mission-critical cloud-native applications,” added Karl Shum, Principal at Francisco Partners.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc. empowers the people who power modern, digital business. Through its SaaS analytics platform, Sumo Logic enables customers to deliver reliable and secure cloud-native applications. The Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform™ helps practitioners and developers ensure application reliability, secure and protect against modern security threats, and gain insights into their cloud infrastructures. Customers around the world rely on Sumo Logic to get powerful real-time analytics and insights across observability and security solutions for their cloud-native applications. For more information, visit www.sumologic.com.

About Francisco Partners

Francisco Partners is a leading global investment firm that specializes in partnering with technology businesses. Since its launch over 20 years ago, Francisco Partners has invested in over 400 technology companies, making it one of the most active and longstanding investors in the technology industry. With approximately $45 billion in capital raised to date, the firm invests in opportunities where its deep sectoral knowledge and operational expertise can help companies realize their full potential. For more information on Francisco Partners, please visit www.franciscopartners.com.

Media Contacts:

Sumo Logic

Carmen Harris
Sumo Logic
[email protected]
(650) 414-1584

Francisco Partners

Whit Clay / Sarah Braunstein
[email protected] / [email protected]

