PR Newswire

The transition for ACG is making progress in 2023

CHICAGO, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance Creative Group, Inc., (http://www.AllianceCreativeGroup.com) (Stock Symbol OTC: ACGX) is pleased to announce the results of Operations for the Three Months and Quarter Ending March 31, 2023.

Revenues for the quarter ending March 31, 2023 ("Q1 2023") were $845,676

Gross Profits for the quarter ending March 31, 2023 ("Q1 2023") were $845,676

Net Income for the quarter ending March 31, 2023 ("Q1 2023") were $75,909

The total assets on the Balance Sheet for the Alliance Creative Group as of 3/31/23 were $4,327,315

The total outstanding common shares as of March 31, 2023 ("Q1 2023") were 3,454,211 with 2,198,971 of those shares in the float.

The Company ended the quarter with $38,567 Cash on hand.

Total Stockholder Equity as of 3/31/23 was $739,236

The full financial statement, balance sheet, statement of operations, cash flow statement, and disclosure statements are posted on the OTC Market Company website at www.OTCmarkets.com under the stock symbol ACGX in the section for filings and disclosure and on www.ACGX,us in the investor relations section.

Paul Sorkin, CEO of the Alliance Creative Group, Inc. said, "The 1st quarter of 2023 included a lot of very high level discussions and negotiations that we are engaged in while we try to determine which projects, partners, and opportunities will help all of us the most. We are being cautious not to enter into anything too quickly without doing enough due diligence regarding the true risks and rewards that come with each potential deal. This economy creates both opportunities and challenges so we want to focus more on long-term growth and stability for us and our shareholders. Regarding some of our current projects PeopleVine has been performing better than at any other time in our entire history of the company. The numbers, growth rates, and future pipelines are bigger than they have ever been. We are very excited about what could happen with PeopleVine next. The Wayne property is making good progress and the market is strong in that area. The Peak construction projects are improving and increasing. We have started 5 different healthcare related real estate projects in multiple states that are projected to take 3 to 4 quarters each to complete and we are in consent discussions and quoting for potential construction proposals with many others. We still believe our foundation is attractive to multiple potential future partners and will continue to evaluate, negotiate, and attempt to close the best ones as quickly as possible. Our main goal is still to continue building our shared resources foundation to position ourselves to own multiple vertically integrated portfolio companies that, if we are successful, can each reduce their expenses by leveraging our resources and relationships to increase the overall assets and revenues over time to hopefully create a larger return for everyone involved. We will continue to update the public as things are finalized and will share more details as they become available."

About Alliance Creative Group, Inc.

Alliance Creative Group, Inc. (Stock Symbol: ACGX) is a Parent Holding Company on the OTC market. The strategy ACG intends to deploy is a shared resource model where internal divisions, portfolio companies and strategic investments are vertically integrated, optimizing efficiencies and cost savings. ACG will apply some of its resources towards diversified classifications of real estate with a strong focus on distressed assets and healthcare. ACG will leverage its internal construction company to provide services while looking for some distressed value-add projects and opportunities. The remaining resources may be applied to a mix of early-stage equity investments in companies that synergize with the company's shared resource model and secured investment opportunities. ACG's strategic mission is to utilize a unique blend of capital, relationships, experience, and secured investment structures to increase value for its clients, partners, investors, and shareholders while reducing the overall risk. The company's big picture long term plan is to create an ecosystem of shared resources that can provide quality resources with reduced expenses while acting as a partner for internal projects. The intent is to have multiple businesses and investment projects or divisions to help diversify the risk and generate potential revenue in multiple ways while leveraging both the private and public markets. For more information, visit www.AllianceCreativeGroup.com or www.ACGX.us.

About PeopleVine

PeopleVine is a Software as a Service (SAAS) company that specializes in serving the Lifestyle Hospitality industry. The Member Experience & CRM Software allows luxury hotels, resorts, and private member clubs to elevate a more personalized online membership experience. PeopleVine helps their clients build member communities, drive engagement, and connect the dots that elevate experiences and revenues. The software empowers its clients teams to deliver efficiently managed operations through an integrated platform. PeopleVine is committed to being the most essential and adaptive SaaS engagement platform for companies that take a customer centric approach to business.

For more information www.PeopleVine.com

This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the bespeaks-caution doctrine. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, product and service demand and acceptance, changes in technology, economic conditions, the impact of competition and pricing, government regulation, and other risks described in statements filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All such forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, and whether made by or on behalf of the Company, are expressly qualified by the cautionary statements that may accompany the forward-looking statements. In addition, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Investor Relations and Media Contact

1-312-498-9769

[email protected]

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliance-creative-group-acgx-reports-first-quarter-of-2023-financials-with-over-4-000-000-in-assets-301824630.html

SOURCE Alliance Creative Group, Inc.